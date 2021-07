Overnight rain continuing throughout the day has forced DIRTcar Racing and Tri-State Speedway officials to cancel Sunday’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events.

The Late Models and Modifieds return to action on Tuesday, July 13, at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, KY. Catch all the action live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene.

DIRTcar Series PR