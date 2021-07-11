Scott Bogucki Wins The NAPA Of Bozeman Grizzly Nationals

Battling a fueling issue for the better part of a month, Saturday saw things finally flowing for Australia’s Scott Bogucki, with his third victory of the season coming at Gallatin Speedway’s NAPA of Bozeman Grizzly Nationals with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Scott’s first win at the Grizzly Nationals, the triumph is his seventh overall in National Tour competition.

Like Hahn on Friday, Bogucki entered the Grizzly Nationals following a rough ending to the tour’s Washington swing. A destroyed car and continued fueling issues that cost him a shot at winning on Friday, the SawBlade.com No. 28 was firing on all cylinders Saturday.

Asked what it meant to have a bit of rebound run, Bogucki said, “We needed it. Between the destroyed car and the fueling issues last night, it was pretty good to get this win. Had a little hump there, but you know me, I’m not going to shut it down.”

Wheel to wheel with Logan Forler to open the 25-lap feature event, the No. 2L held the upper hand through the first eight laps. Pursued through traffic, Forler’s lead was under fire with a barraged of slide-jobs the following lap. Able to turn and run, Logan held the advantage on Lap 9. Setting up again in the first and second turns, the No. 28 finally bolted into the lead as the pair hit the back straightaway.

Caution on Lap 13, Bogucki adjusted his line as the track began cleaning off.

Migrating to the middle groove in a matter of laps, traffic was quickly an issue. Splitting slower cars as fast as he could a few times forced Scott out of the groove but never presented an opportunity for anyone as he crossed under the checkered flag with a 1.277-second gap over Logan Forler, who fought the final few laps to keep J.J. Hickle at bay. Putting the No. 63 on the final podium step, Hickle was quickly followed by Matt Covington and Dylan Westbrook to complete the top five.

Blake Hahn made it to sixth, with Ryan Bickett in seventh. Up four positions, Tyler Driever was scored eighth, with Alex Hill and Colby Thornhill making up the top ten.

Three SCE Gaskets Heat Races saw 21 drivers on track. Wins went to Matt Covington, Logan Forler, and Ryan Bickett. Everyone advanced to the A-Feature.

The next event for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will be against the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps at Missouri’s U.S. 36 Raceway on Friday, June 16.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

ASCS Frontier Region

Gallatin Speedway (Belgrade, Mont.)

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Car Count: 23

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Everyone advances to the A-Feature)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington[1]; 2. 63-JJ Hickle[4]; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[3]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn[6]; 5. 74U-Chauncey Filler[5]; 6. 00B-Michael Bingham[2]; 7. 2X-Mike Manwill[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2L-Logan Forler[2]; 2. 28-Scott Bogucki[4]; 3. 2J-James Setters[1]; 4. 4L-Lane Taylor[7]; 5. 9K-Kory Wermling[3]; 6. 88-Travis Reber[5]; 7. 31-Shane Moore[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 17B-Ryan Bickett[2]; 2. 19-Colby Thornhill[4]; 3. 33T-Tyler Driever[1]; 4. 77X-Alex Hill[5]; 5. 77-Damon McCune[7]; 6. 38B-Bryan Brown[6]; 7. 34-Trevor Plambeck[3]

Sawblade.com A-Feature

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 28-Scott Bogucki[1]; 2. 2L-Logan Forler[2]; 3. 63-JJ Hickle[3]; 4. 95-Matt Covington[6]; 5. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[9]; 6. 52-Blake Hahn[8]; 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett[4]; 8. 33T-Tyler Driever[12]; 9. 77X-Alex Hill[10]; 10. 19-Colby Thornhill[5]; 11. 4L-Lane Taylor[7]; 12. 9K-Kory Wermling[15]; 13. 74U-Chauncey Filler[14]; 14. 34-Trevor Plambeck[21]; 15. 38B-Bryan Brown[16]; 16. 00B-Michael Bingham[18]; 17. 31-Shane Moore[20]; 18. 77-Damon McCune[13]; 19. 2X-Mike Manwill[19]; 20. 2J-James Setters[11]; 21. 88-Travis Reber[17]

Lap Leader(s): Logan Forler 1-9; Scott Bogucki 10-25

Hard Charger: Dylan Westbrook +5

High Point Driver: Logan Forler

Provisional(s): N/A

