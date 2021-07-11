DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Elko Speedway

|
Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Clean Harbors Ford Fusion
Start: 6th
Finish: 9th
- Moffitt qualified 6th for the 250-lap event at Elko (Minn.) Speedway.
- The Clean Harbors Fusion maintained sixth position for the opening 45 laps around the 3/8-mile track. Contact with the 15 car on lap 46 left both cars sideways in turn two. Moffitt quickly came down pit road to check for any damage and rejoined the field in 10th for the restart.
- When the caution flag waved on lap 100 for the first competition caution, the No. 46 was up to seventh. The team changed right side tires, added fuel and made adjustments to improve the balance of the car.
- On lap 110, Moffitt broke into the top-five for the first time in the race. When the second competition caution came out on lap 175, he was in the sixth position. He pitted for four tires and fuel to gear up for the final leg of the race.
- The Trinity, North Carolina driver broke into the top-five yet again on lap 199 and held the position until lap 230. He was running in sixth when the white flag waved. but was spun out entering turn one and ended up with a ninth place effort.