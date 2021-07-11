FIA Adds Three New Cities for Upcoming Formula E Season

Formula E and the FIA have today published the provisional calendar for  the 2021/2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, featuring three new locations as part of a  record 16-race season spanning 12 cities across four continents. 
 
The calendar was ratified following the day’s earlier FIA World Motor Sport Council in Monaco,  confirming the busiest season yet of electric racing.  
Getting underway in late January, the season opener will once again take place under the stars of  Diriyah following the success of last season’s inaugural night race. The Formula E grid will then head  to Mexico City before visiting the first of three new cities with South Africa’s Cape Town – returning  single-seater FIA World Championship racing to the country for the first time since the 1993 South  African Grand Prix. 
 
China then makes a welcome return to the Formula E calendar in March 2022 before events in Rome  and Monaco, with the race in the Principality moving from a biannual to an annual event following  May’s hugely successful E-Prix and the accommodation of the Automobile Club de Monaco. 
Berlin, the only city to have featured in every season, takes its familiar place on the calendar in May  followed shortly after by the second new venue with Vancouver. 
 
Racing then heads to the Big Apple for a series of double headers beginning with the New York City  E-Prix, before two races at London’s ExCeL and a climatic double-header season-finale in Seoul  utilising a circuit incorporating the Olympic Stadium.  
 
After two consecutive years of absence due to the global pandemic, Formula E plans a return of the  Parisian race in 2023 for the arrival of Formula E’s Gen3 cars. The Paris E-Prix will move to a  biannual event format, adapted to provide a new balance for the championship’s calendar. Each year  of racing will see Paris welcome the Allianz E-Village, the electric mobility celebration and laboratory  of innovative ideas promoting clean mobilities. 
 
Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Deputy CEO of Formula E, said: “In Formula E’s short history, we have  always looked to grow the championship and our reach. Next season is set to be another landmark  for the series with a record number of races and incredible new cities backing Formula E and our  electric movement. To be returning racing to South Africa, along with the likes of Vancouver and  Seoul, is a huge achievement for the series, on top of expanding Monaco to an annual event. As our  last season with the Gen2 car, it promises to be one of the most exciting yet and lay the foundations  for the all-new Gen3 era in season nine.”  
 
2021/2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – Provision Calendar 
EVENT ROUND LOCATION DATE 
1 1 & 2 Diriyah, Saudi Arabia 28 & 29/01/2022 
2 3 Mexico City, Mexico 12/02/2022 
3 4 Cape Town, South Africa* 26/02/2022 
4 5 China (TBC) 19/03/2022 
5 6 Rome, Italy 09/04/2022 
6 7 Monaco, Monaco 30/04/2022 
7 8 Berlin, Germany 14/05/2022 
8 9 TBC 04/06/2022 
9 10 Vancouver, Canada* 02/07/2022 
10 11 & 12 New York City, USA 16 & 17/07/2022 
11 13 & 14 London, UK 30 & 31/07/2022 
12 15 & 16 Seoul, South Korea* 13 & 14/08/2022 
* Subject to track homologation  
