Hailie Deegan To Compete in SRX Season Finale at Nashville

Hailie Deegan will compete in the Camping World SRX Series season finale July 17 at the Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway.

Deegan made her Camping World SRX Series debut earlier this year in a substitute role for regular driver Tony Kanaan, finishing second to race winner Tony Stewart June 19 at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway. Deegan is back in place of Kanaan this Saturday night at Slinger (Wis.) Speedway. At Nashville, however, Deegan will race against Kanaan as a part of the 12-driver field.

“SRX has been a blast and I’m super pumped to run the finale at Nashville,” Deegan said. “Knoxville was a great experience and finishing second to Tony Stewart was a huge accomplishment. That was on dirt, so I’m definitely interested to see what these SRX cars feel like on pavement this Saturday night at Slinger, and one of the best things about racing Nashville is that I can take what I learn at Slinger and apply it there.”

Deegan is a fulltime driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The 19-year-old racer from Temecula, California, is a three-time winner in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West and was the first female to win a race in that series.

“We all saw at Knoxville how quickly Hailie adapted to these SRX cars and it was pretty obvious that she has no reservations about mixing it up with these guys,” said Ray Evernham, co-founder of the Camping World SRX Series. “She gained positions in each heat and in the feature and then finished second to one of the best racecar drivers in the world. Hailie has definitely earned her spot in the Camping World SRX Series.”

Saturday’s race from Slinger and next Saturday’s race at Nashville will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network with streaming live on Paramount+ Premium.

The Camping World SRX Series features world-class drivers from an array of motorsports backgrounds competing in identically prepared racecars on some of the most iconic short tracks in America. Stewart, Kanaan, Ernie Francis Jr., Helio Castroneves, Bobby Labonte, Marco Andretti, Michael Waltrip, Paul Tracy, Bill Elliott and Willy T. Ribbs are the 10 regular Camping World SRX Series drivers. At Nashville, they’ll be joined by Deegan and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, who will race against his father, Bill, the 1988 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

The Camping World SRX Series’ inaugural season kicked off June 12 at Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway where local all-star Doug Coby won. The series then headed to back-to-back dirt tracks, with Stewart winning at Knoxville and then again on July 26 at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. The Camping World SRX Series returned to pavement July 3 at Lucas Oil Raceway near Indianapolis where Francis took the victory. This Saturday night at Slinger marked the series’ penultimate race before a champion is crowned July 17 in Nashville.