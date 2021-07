Overnight rain and continued wet weather forecasted around the area has forced DIRTcar and Highland Speedway officials to postpone Saturday’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events. The makeup date is expected to be announced early next week.

The Late Models and Modifieds will now make the trip out to Haubstadt, IN, on Sunday, July 11, for a return to Tri-State Speedway. Catch all the action live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene.

DIRTcar Series PR