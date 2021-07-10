Telford Rides Slinger Nationals Top-Ten Back to Idaho’s Magic Valley

Middleton, Idaho’s Zach Telford returns to his home state to race in the Northwest Super Late Model Series in Twin Falls at Magic Valley Speedway on Saturday night. The 150 lap contest comes on the heels of a top-ten finish in the prestigious 42nd SupplyZone Slinger Nationals on Tuesday July 5 in Slinger, Wisc.

Telford drives a #17 Pathfinder Chassis Super Late Model with primary support from Precision Framing, JamesHardie, Builders FirstSource, and Mendiola Custom Homes. He is also proud to support the Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition when participating in events in his home state.

Saturday sees the NWSLM drivers participating in a pair of practice sessions before time trials at 6:30pm. The feature rolls off at approx. 9:15pm Action can be watched live at www.Speedcast.TV part of the SPEED SPORT TV network.

Zach Telford Racing thanks: Precision Framing, JamesHardie, Builders FirstSource, Mendiola Custom Homes, Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition, Vista Montessori School, Project Filter, Conrad & Bishoff, Executive Lawn Care, Gibson Diesel Performance, The Car Store, BLG, Fully Promoted, Swift Springs, Cristiani Motorsports, TCR, Tri Star Racewear for their support.

