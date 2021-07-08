Adam Lemke upbeat ahead of ARCA Menards Series debut with Rette Jones Racing

|
JRi Shocks will serve as the primary partner for the ninth ARCA Menards Series race of 2021. In addition, Rette Jones Racing also welcomes Ford Performance, Goodridge Fluid Transfer Systems, Jones Group Demolition and Abatement, Mahle, Off-Axis Paint and Slick Products as associate marketing partners on the team’s No. 30 Ford Fusion.
“We are all looking forward to Elko,” offered co-owner and crew chief Rette. “Adam has been extremely focused on preparing for his ARCA Menards Series debut. He has been asking a lot of questions, reviewing as much data as he can, and so on. Overall, we feel we are well prepared as a team.”
RJR is co-owned by Canadian entrepreneur and former race car driver Terry Jones.
Additional details on Lemke’s 2021 program are forthcoming.
The Menards 250 (250 laps | 94 miles) is the ninth of 20 races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Sat., Jul. 10 with a one-hour practice session from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying is set for a short time later at 5:30 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 9:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold Pass. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (CT).
