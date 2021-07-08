DIRTcar 358 Modified Series to Launch ’21 Tour Aug. 19 at Mohawk

The DIRTcar 358 Modified Series will kick off its 2021 tour on Thursday, Aug. 19, at Mohawk International Raceway.

The event was initially scheduled for mid-July, along with a race at Cornwall Motor Speedway, but border restrictions forced those dates to be delayed.

For Cornwall, the border restrictions will continue to dictate the possible date to bring the Series to the exciting Canadian quarter-mile track.

All other previously announced dates remain as scheduled, with the goal to complete the DIRTcar 358 Series season in 2021 and honor an overall champion, which includes the home track bonus points added to the Series points.

Part of the 2021 schedule includes the return of the prestigious DIRTcar 358 Modified ‘Salute to the Troops’ 100 at Oswego Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 9, during the 49th NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week (Oct. 6-10). You can get tickets to the event by CLICKING HERE. Or, if you can’t make it to the track, you can watch the event live on DIRTVision.

DIRTcar 358 Modified Series 2021 Schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 19 - Mohawk International Raceway

Friday, Sept. 10 - Can-Am Speedway

Friday, Sept. 17 - Mohawk International Raceway

Wednesday, Oct. 6 - Weedsport Speedway

Thursday, Oct. 7 - Brewerton Speedway

Saturday, Oct. 9 - Oswego Speedway

Saturday, Oct. 16 - Brockville Ontario Speedway

TBD - Cornwall Motor Speedway, Le RPM Speedway, Autodrome Drummond

DIRTcar Series PR