DeFrancesco sets sights on return to ovals after Mid-Ohio top fives

Miami-based Italian-Canadian racer Devlin DeFrancesco came away with a pair of top-five finishes in the first of two visits by the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship to Mid-Ohio.
The 21-year-old qualified fifth and finished fifth in both races this weekend - on both occasions spending 35 laps chasing the rear of rival Linus Lundqvist.
DeFrancesco made a strong start and challenged for the fourth spot at the end of the back straight in today’s race.
Thirty-five laps later, the Indy Pro 2000 championship runner-up had to fight hard to defend against championship rival Tony Sowery but held the position as the cars crossed the finish line.