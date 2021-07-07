Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Announces Jon Pardi to Headline Saturday Night Concert

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is excited to announce ACM/CMA award-winning artist Jon Pardi will headline the Saturday, Aug. 7 concert. Pardi’s critically-acclaimed album HEARTACHE MEDICATION debuted among the top of the Billboard Country Albums chart and was named as the only country artist/album in the Los Angeles Times Best Albums Of the Year list. The “Ain’t Always The Cowboy,” singer is set to take the stage with his “honky-tonkin', boot-stompin’ tracks” (The New York Times) and high energy show on the festival’s main stage at 8:30pm. Fireworks over the Cumberland River will immediately follow the show.

With a variety of three-day packages and single-day tickets on sale now, fans can choose to attend the Saturday show or the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix starting at $65 by visiting musiccitygp.com/tickets Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Tennessee Titans’ ticket office at 615-565-4650

Previously announced artists for the weekend include Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Tyler Farr, Vince Neil, Danielle Bradbery, Justin Moore, Callista Clark, Riley Green, Jamey Johnson and Tim Dugger. More exciting announcements about additions to the lineup to come.

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, a three-day international festival of speed and sound August 6-8 offers something for everyone. It will be staged on a temporary 2.17-mile grand prix circuit in Nashville and around the Nissan Stadium campus. The course will cross the Cumberland River via the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, making the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix the only current event in motorsports to cross over a major body of water.

In addition to a weekend of racing, attendees can look forward to the best Nashville has to offer, including live music performances by top artists, best-in-class food experiences and entertainment that centers on speed in a way only Music City can serve up.

musiccitygp.com For more information on the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix visit,or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @musiccitygp. All ticket options are on sale now. Fans can purchase Big Machine Music City Grand Prix three-day packages, starting at $119, single day tickets starting at $35 and festival add-ons at musiccitygp.com/tickets Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Tennessee Titans’ ticket office at 615-565-4650.