Willie Mullins Back In Action This Weekend At Elko Speedway

For the first time since February, Willie Mullins will be back in action with the ARCA Menards Series.



Mullins has teamed with up Fast Track Racing owner Andy Hillenburg to compete in the Menards 250 at Minnesota’s Elko Speedway on Saturday, July 10.



As a result of the partnership, Mullins’ typical No. 3 will be replaced with the No. 10 that Hillenburg typically fields as part of his Fast Track Racing program.



“It came together as the two of us were talking,” Mullins said. “He was planning on only running two cars up to Elko. I had mentioned that with my wife Dinah’s family being tied to the area that we would like to go back, but the cost to haul just one car up there was too expensive.



“He had an open spot in his hauler and he offered to take the car out there and crew it.”



This will not be Mullins’ first visit to Elko Speedway. He’s competed at Elko twice previously with the ARCA Menards Series, finishing 14th in 2017 and 13th in 2018. The event is a home race for Mullins’ wife, Dinah, making the trip extra special for both of them.



“It’s great to go see her family and even the extended family comes to watch us race,” Mullins said. “This is the closest that some of these Minnesota fans get to a NASCAR touring series, so this their time to get out of the house to go see the up-and-coming NASCAR superstars.”



Mullins has three top-10 finishes during his ARCA Menards Series career as well as a 10th-place finish earlier this season in ARCA Menards Series East competition. However, he’s never finished inside the top-10 during in ARCA Menards Series National event on a short track.



He’s hoping to cross that off his bucket list this weekend at Elko Speedway.



“We’re hoping for a top-10. With my skillset and the car that we have, we’re hoping to go there and run top-10,” Mullins said. “Thanks to our sponsors CW Metals and Crow Wing Recycling for helping make this possible. We’re looking forward to going back to Elko for the first time in a few years.”



The ARCA Menards Series Menards 250 at Elko (Minn.) Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, July 10. Practice begins at 3:30 p.m. (CT) and runs until 4:30 p.m., with qualifying following at 5:30 p.m. The Menards 250 will take the green flag at 9 p.m. The race will be broadcast live on MAVTV and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.



The No. 10 Mullins Racing/Fast Track Racing Ford carries sponsorship support from Crow Wing Recycling, CW Metals, Bugsy's Auto, Snap On by Timmy Brann, Dinah Marie Photography Crawford Sprinkler of Raleigh and CorvetteParts.net.



Mullins Racing PR