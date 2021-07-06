NTT INDYCAR SERIES Announces Extension with Road America

INDYCAR and Road America announced today a new, multiyear extension designed to keep the NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing at the legendary 4.014-mile permanent road course for years to come.

The series began racing at the picturesque layout in 1982. After a brief hiatus, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned in 2016 to packed grandstands and campgrounds. This year marked the sixth consecutive year Road America has hosted North America’s premier open-wheel series since the series’ return.

“INDYCAR is pleased to continue its relationship with Road America,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles. “It is clear that NTT INDYCAR SERIES events in Wisconsin’s scenic Kettle Moraine have developed into exciting and favored weekends for our fans and athletes, as well.

“Last year, Road America became a central figure in the series’ return to racing during the global pandemic and the first to host a doubleheader. It has been a fantastic addition to our championship, and it is gratifying to know that it will remain a mainstay on our calendar.”

A stellar list of INDYCAR SERIES champions have claimed victories at one of the world’s fastest permanent road racing tracks. Mario Andretti, Emerson Fittipaldi and Michael Andretti are three-time winners at Road America. Double winners include Jacques Villeneuve, Paul Tracy and Scott Dixon. Danny Sullivan, Alex Zanardi, Dario Franchitti, Sebastien Bourdais, Will Power and Josef Newgarden have also visited victory lane.

This year, Alex Palou thrilled a massive crowd with a daring drive and a late-race pass to win the REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR on June 20.

“The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is clearly one of the greatest forms of open-wheel racing ever to grace our beautiful 4-mile road course,” said Road America President and General Manager Mike Kertscher. “We’ve had a strong relationship since its return in 2016, and we are very proud to continue the tradition. The response from our fans has been tremendous over the past five seasons, and as part of showing our appreciation to them, we are offering a special four-day ticket package for $122. This special is only available online as a print-at-home ticket, and the special price ends on Sept. 30, 2021, so go to roadamerica.com and get yours today.”

The 2022 race date will mark the 33rd appearance of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES at “America’s National Park of Speed.” The entire 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule will be announced at a later date.

NTT IndyCar Series PR