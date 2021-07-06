Dominic Chisholm Joins AK Performance

Recent McCallister Precision Marketing signee Dominic Chisholm will further his racing career by joining AK Performance to compete in select Legend car events this year.

Owned by Kendall Sellers and Austin Hill, AK Performance fields Bandolero, Legend car and late model stock car teams for up-and-coming drivers across North America and Canada. The organization is based in Kannapolis, N.C.

“We’re happy to have Dominic join the team,” said Sellers. “We’ve got a solid schedule of races on tap for him, so he’ll have plenty of opportunities to turn laps and learn as he begins this new phase in his career. We’re looking forward to working with him and his family.”

Chisholm, 14, recently began racing a Legend car owned by his family. As part of the AK Performance team, Chisholm will continue to hone the skills he has learned up to this point while racing karts and Mini Cup cars.

“It was a pleasure to be able to introduce the Chisholm family to our friends at AK Performance,” said McCallister Precision Marketing’s Tonya McCallister. “We’re thrilled they’ve been able to put together a program for Dominic so he can gain more experience in a Legend car as he works his way up the racing ladder.

“This is exactly the type of thing we strive for at MPM Marketing, to open doors for young racers to further themselves and their careers. I’m excited to see how Dominic does in the coming months.”

Chisholm will make his AK Performance debut on July 10 at Tri-County Motor Speedway in Hudson, N.C., where he will compete with the Southeast Legends Tour.

“Tonya McCallister and MPM Marketing helped put this together with AK Performance,” said Chisholm. “She’s really connected in the motorsports world and she knew we were looking for some help with our Legend car. Teaming up with AK Performance is a big deal and I can’t wait to start racing and learning with them.

MPM PR