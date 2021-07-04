Revved up with Waldorf - Jennifer Gagnon, Author of 'Daily Affirmations For Your Mind, Body & Soul' Featured

Racing News
Sunday, Jul 04 147
Revved up with Waldorf - Jennifer Gagnon, Author of &#039;Daily Affirmations For Your Mind, Body &amp; Soul&#039;

How do you start your day?

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!     

My former co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Jennifer Gagnon.

What was your first car? Hyundai Tiburon
What do you drive now? Land Rover Discovery
What is your dream car that you wish to own? McLaren
Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? No
If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? All of them! That’s the beauty of having ebooks! Haha
What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? I am not a supporter of this type of technology.  I feel as though there is no need for human alteration via AI.  I could go on and on about the reasons why, but I’ll leave it at this.  Once you allow AI into your body, how will you know if you are controlling you, or the system is controlling you?!??

Stay tuned for more insights into the amazing authors of Waldorf Publishing in the coming weeks.

Be sure to follow Jennifer Gagnon on social media:

www.jengagnon.rockswww.facebook.com/krazynfitwww.instagram.com/soulistic.vibes
 

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« NHRA announces 70th anniversary sweepstakes Dyson Grows Trans Am Championship Lead with Road America Win »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top