NHRA announces 70th anniversary sweepstakes

NHRA continues its anniversary celebration with the announcement of the 2021 NHRA 70th Anniversary Sweepstakes.

NHRA partners Camping World, Battery Tender, K&N Performance, Summit Racing Equipment and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company have stepped in to provide nearly $21,000 worth of prize winnings to lucky NHRA fans.

One lucky NHRA fan will take home the grand prize of a 2021 Coleman 17B travel trailer courtesy of Camping World.

Five first-prize winners will each be awarded $1,000 Batterytender.com gift card. The gift card is only valid on batterytender.com and subject to the terms and conditions of Battery Tender.

Six second-prize winners will each be awarded a K&N Performance Cold Air Intake System.

One third-prize winner will be awarded a $1,000 SummitRacing.com gift card. The gift card is only valid at summitracing.com and is subject to the terms and conditions of Summit Racing.

One fourth-prize winner will be awarded one certificate that is good for one set of four passenger or light truck tires from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

To enter, fans may visit NHRA Sweepstakes or NHRA’s Facebook page to complete the online entry form. The sweepstakes will begin at noon on July 1, 2021, and end at 11:59 p.m. PT on December 17, 2021. No purchase necessary.

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)