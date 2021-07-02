EuroNASCAR is finally back at Brands Hatch

After a forced break in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the widely popular American SpeedFest at Brands Hatch Circuit is finally back in action. About 4,000 fans per day will be allowed to attend the event in the Southeast of London and enjoy Rounds 3 & 4 of the 2021 EuroNASCAR season. In both championships, the title battles had already heated up during the season opener in Valencia and close battles are therefore expected at the 1.944 kilometer long Indy Circuit.



The famous British venue has been part of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series calendar since 2012 and hosted eight remarkable race weekends. Due to the public limitations in 2021, tickets were sold very quickly. While Sunday is already sold out, there are still a few tickets left for the action-packed Saturday with two qualifying sessions and two races on the schedule.



EuroNASCAR PRO: Who’s challenging Loris Hezemans?



Hendriks Motorsport is the team to beat at Brands Hatch as the Dutch powerhouse won all races during the season opener at Circuit Ricardo Tormo. In EuroNASCAR PRO, 2019 NWES Champion Loris Hezemans went to Victory Lane two times. The Dutchman, who took part in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Pocono one week ago, is leading the overall standings with a 11-point gap on CAAL Racing’s Gianmarco Ercoli, who scored his first EuroNASCAR PRO win at Brands Hatch in 2018.



In four starts at the Indy Circuit, Hezemans never climbed the top step of the podium. His best result to date is a second place he scored in the 2018 season. It is his only top-5 result so far in Great Britain but the 24-year-old is keen to add the Brands Hatch Circuit to the list of venues he collected a win at. The competition is strong and there are some very experienced drivers who are ready to challenge the Dutchman.



16 races were held at Brands Hatch in EuroNASCAR history and Frederic Gabillon started in 14 of them. The Frenchman became King of Brands Hatch in 2018 with a win and a fourth place in the EuroNASCAR PRO races. The RDV Competition driver scored two wins at the Indy Circuit so far and looks poised to reinforce his title ambitions in a season that could be his final shot at his first NWES title.



Ander Vilarino holds the record with five wins at Brands Hatch, but his record could be tied if 2020 NWES Champion Alon Day experiences a perfect weekend. Day has three race wins in his pockets and was crowned King of Brands Hatch in 2017 and 2019. If he gets into Victory Lane two times this weekend, Day would tie another record that is held by the Spaniard as only Vilarino was able to win both Brands Hatch races in 2013. Since then there has never been a perfect sweep at the Indy Circuit due to the high level of the competition.



EuroNASCAR 2: Will Martin Doubek continue his streak?



Hendriks Motorsport parked the #7 Ford Mustang in Victory Lane in all races at Circuit Ricardo Tormo back in May. In EuroNASCAR 2, Martin Doubek scored his third and fourth NWES career wins in Spain. The championship leader is keen to continue his winning streak at Brands Hatch but never grabbed a win at the Indy Circuit in six starts. The Czech has scored two top-5 and three top-10 results in the UK in his career and now wants to add another win to his tally.



The most experienced active EuroNASCAR 2 drivers are Arianna Casoli and Justin Kunz with eight starts each at the iconic British track. While the Italian will fight for the win in the Lady and Legend Trophy, the German wants to score his second NWES career podium after a promising weekend in Valencia. Remarkable: there will be a debut winner for sure in the EuroNASCAR 2 Championship as no driver on the grid has already gone to Victory Lane in the UK.



But who are the favorites to step on top of the podium this weekend? There are plenty of them: Doubek will for sure be the man to beat. Academy Motorsport put its hope into Vladimiros Tziortzis, who’s second in the overall standings. The Cypriot is still chasing his first EuroNASCAR 2 win but showed a promising pace in Spain. Tobias Dauenhauer, Pierluigi Veronesi and Naveh Talor round out the overall top-5 and are also contenders for a win in Brands Hatch.



The NASCAR GP UK at Brands Hatch Circuit takes place on July 3-4. Qualifying and all races will be broadcasted live on the EuroNASCAR social media platforms – YouTube, Facebook and Twitch – as well as on Motorsport.tv.



EuroNASCAR PRO



Tight battles for the Trophies – While Gianmarco Ercoli and Ulysse Delsaux will be the favorites in the Junior Trophy, Davide Dallara will face Yevgen Sokolovskiy and plenty of others for the win in the Challenger Trophy.



Several comebacks in the UK – The NASCAR GP UK marks the EuroNASCAR PRO comebacks of Alex Sedgwick, Alexander Graff and Scott Jeffs. While Sedgwick and Jeffs are expected to only compete in their home race, Graff is set to complete the rest of the season with DF1 Racing.



Who will become the new King of Brands Hatch? – The EuroNASCAR PRO driver, who’s scoring the most points throughout the weekend will not only get the Fastest Driver Award TiJey titanium ring but also be crowned King of Brands Hatch. But who are the favorites to grab the crown? Hezemans, Day, Gabillon for sure, but do not rule out NWES stars like Nicolo Rocca, Vittorio Ghirelli, Lucas Lasserre, Marc Goossens or Sebastiaan Bleekemolen.



EuroNASCAR 2



Shaun Hollamby back on the grid – The Briton is competing in his home race with DF1 Racing at the wheel of the #77 Chevrolet Camaro. Hollamby will share the car with Goossens who’s surely aiming to battle for the win this weekend.



The battle in the Rookie Trophy – Alberto Panebianco topped the Rookie Trophy standings twice in Valencia. The Italian wants to build on the momentum but he will be challenged by Miguel Gomes and Alina Loibnegger.



Wanted: The Prince of Brands Hatch – The driver, who scores the most points in EuroNASCAR 2 throughout the weekend, will be crowned Prince of Brands Hatch. Consistency will be key and managing the risk an important point to become the best EuroNASCAR 2 driver at the end of the eighthw edition of the American SpeedFest.

