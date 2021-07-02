After a Fifth Place Finish at Ventura, Brody Roa Takes on Usac/Cra Competition at Santa Maria Saturday

After coming home fifth in the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series race last Saturday at the Ventura Raceway, Brody Roa will seek his third straight win in the “12th Annual Doug Fort Memorial” USAC/CRA Series event at the Santa Maria Speedway this Saturday, July 3rd. The veteran racer heads into the night of open wheel action second in the series championship point standings.

Saturday’s race honors longtime Santa Maria promoter Doug Fort who ran the track for decades with his wife Nettie. Roa’s performance record in the USAC/CRA Series the past three years at the track and in the “Doug Fort Memorial” makes him one of the favorites going into the race. Scrolling back to the 2018 campaign, the series has stopped at the San Luis Obispo banked 1/3-mile six times. In those six races, Roa has recorded five top three finishes. Three of the five have been wins including the last two “Doug Fort Memorials.” In addition to the trio of victories, a second and a third place finish round out his top fives

Roa has been climbing in the 2021 USAC/CRA Championship standings the past three races. The 30-year-old finds himself up to second and is 63-points out of first place with 15 of the series 22-races still to be contested.

Of the 13 overall sprint car races Roa has competed in this year, both the #91R and 8M teams have performed impeccably. He has finished in the top five nine times with eight of those being top three finishes. In two of the races the 30-year-old placed farther back than fifth, he was in second place! Another time when he did not place in the top five was his first time ever racing a winged sprint car

The addition of Inland Rigging as a sponsor has been a huge boost to the #91R team. Proprietor Tom Dunkel is not only a sponsor, but a racer himself as well. He understands the sport and is willing to help whenever needed. The company has recently stepped up its support and that will help keep Roa on his current hot streak throughout the year.

Last Saturday’s race at Ventura was Roa’s fifth of the year driving for May Motorsports. Twenty-two other competitors showed up for the race and when qualifying was done, the #8M was fourth fastest with a lap of 12.700. Roa then placed second in what was the most competitive sprint car heat in the series this year.

The 30-lap sprint car main event was the first under the USAC banner at Ventura in more than a year and a half. For that race, Roa was starting inside row three in the 5th spot. When the green flag came out, he maintained that spot until he got tangled up with another car in turn one. To make matters worse, after they came to a stop, another car hit Roa from behind. Rather than going straight to the rear of the field for the restart, Roa decided to go to the work area so the Jayson May led crew could give the car the once over. They deemed it fine and sent him back out to rejoin the fray.

Back on the track, Roa had to restart at the rear for being a part of the tangle. The race still had 28 laps to go, and the wily veteran made the most of them on the tiny track where laps can click away frighteningly fast. Roa impressively bobbed and weaved his way past slower cars. When the checkered flag came down, he had worked his way back up to fifth!

Despite only contesting three of the four 2021 West Coast Series events, Roa and the #8M car left Ventura fourth in the point standings.

Fans who want to head to Santa Maria to watch Roa and the other USAC/CRA drivers in action this Saturday, can find the track at 1900 Hutton Road in Nippomo (93444). Spectator gates will swing open at 4:00 p.m. with qualifying at 5:30. The first race will get the green flag at 6:00. The track website is https://santamariaraceway.com/contact/ and the office phone number is (805) 710-4407.

Brody Roa fans can check out the new online store that is packed with great items including t-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, beanies, baby onesies, plush blankets, jigsaw puzzles, stickers, notebooks, tote bags, wine tumblers, mugs, bandana pet collars and more. To see the full line, please visit the following website https://www.brodyroa.com/shop/. His new shirts will be available at Perris Auto Speedway on July 17th.

Roa and the team would like to thank the following for being part of the 91R’s 2021 campaign. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, Biker Bruce Fisher, Inland Rigging, ALR Virtual Services, Caltrol, Competition Suspension, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Baldwin Filters and Jambo BBQ Pits. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Total Lubricants, Marina Pools, TJM Oilfield Distribution, Certex, and Biker Bruce for sponsoring the #8M.

If you or your company would like to jump on board and receive recognition throughout the year, please give the two-time USAC champion racer a phone call or drop him a note at the contact information at the top of this release. You can also contact him if you would like to put him in your car in a USAC National Series race when his west coast schedule permits.

To view Roa’s online portfolio and learn more about the team, please click on the following link https://www.teamwithbrody.com/. Fans can also check out the team website at https://www.brodyroa.com/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/br91r/. To keep up with May Motorsports, please check out and “like” its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/MayMotorsports8M

BRP PR