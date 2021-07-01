Men's Journal Partners with SRX to Become Lifestyle Media Partner

Accelerate 360’s a360media today announced a partnership with Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) in which Men’s Journal will be the official Lifestyle Media Partner of the Camping World SRX Series.

The partnership kicks off with the July 3 race at Lucas Oil Raceway near Indianapolis and runs through the remainder of the 2021 season.

“We are excited to become an integrated part of the 2021 Camping World SRX Series,” said accelerate360 CMO Brian Gordon. “Partnering with live event and experiential activations like SRX is a distinct focus for our media brands and underscores the kind of exhilarating and engaging adventures that the Men’s Journal audience craves.”

The Camping World SRX Series features world-class drivers from an array of motorsports backgrounds competing in identically prepared racecars on some of the most iconic short tracks in America. Racing stars Tony Stewart, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Bill Elliott, Ernie Francis Jr., Marco Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan and Michael Waltrip are the fulltime drivers in the Camping World SRX Series.

Its inaugural season kicked off June 12 at Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway before visiting back-to-back dirt tracks – Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway on June 19 and Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, on June 26. The Camping World SRX Series returns to pavement July 3 at Lucas Oil Raceway and then ventures north to Slinger (Wis.) Speedway on July 10. Its season finale takes place July 17 at the Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway where the Camping World SRX Series champion will be crowned.

“We are fortunate enough to have alignment with some of the historical icons of motor racing. We look forward to continuing to tell their stories and showcase what makes these racers and personalities so compelling to the fans. We are more than just a race, and believe Men’s Journal is the perfect partner to further showcase the lifestyle and experiential components of SRX,” said Sandy Montag, SRX Co-Founder.

As the exclusive Lifestyle Media Partner for the Camping World SRX Racing Series, Men’s Journal will have access to events and racers as they provide race coverage, human interest and racer profile stories across their platforms. In addition, Men’s Journal will have exposure throughout the remaining events of the 2021 series including on- and off-track signage.

SRX will also be able to access Men’s Journal’s high-quality coverage and editorial as both brands coordinate on sharing the amazing stories from the 2021 season across their digital and social media platforms.

SRX PR