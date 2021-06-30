NASCAR’s Natalie Decker Powers Up with NERD Focus Energy Sponsor for Upcoming Race

NERD Focus ™, a leading focus beverage aimed at assisting in energy production and concentration, is teaming up with up-and-coming NASCAR driver Natalie Decker ahead of the Henry 180 Xfinity race. Eagle River, WI native and newest NERD Focus ™ sponsor, Decker will be back on her home turf as she races in the Henry 180 Xfinity Series Race on July 3rd at Road America in Elkhart Lake, WI. The race will start at 2:30pm ET and fans can watch the non-stop action broadcasted live on NBC. Decker has been an avid NERD Focus™ consumer for several months, drinking the beverage to help assist with an energy and focus boost when she needs it most. Since she herself uses the brand, the sponsorship in this race felt very fitting for Decker.





“As a professional driver, energy and focus are crucial in getting you across the finish line as quickly as possible,” said Natalie Decker. “NERD™ approached me several months back about trying their brand, and I was instantly intrigued with the boost I felt and how refreshing the taste was. I’ve personally been enjoying the brand for several months and feel confident in having them be a part of my team through this sponsorship.”





NERD Focus ™, the original “Think Drink”, will sponsor Decker in the Henry 180 Xfinity Series this holiday weekend. NERD Focus™ is formulated with nootropics, adaptogens and vitamins aimed to help consumers increase clarity and concentration, boost memory and cognition and support overall brain health. The sponsorship presence brings the energy drink to the forefront of the exciting sport of NASCAR and the roaring, one-of-a-kind experience that races bring. Natalie’s Chevrolet Camaro racecar, number 23, will sport NERD Focus™ graphics and she will be wearing a branded fire suit in the driver’s seat. The 22-year-old Wisconsin native is already well on her way towards becoming one of the top young drivers in the NASCAR scene.





“We are so excited to see Natalie NERD-ed out for a big race out in front of her home state fans,” said Howard Davner, CEO of Beverage USA, the parent company to NERD Focus™. “There’s always something special about a homecoming and we’re thrilled to be along for the ride with her!”





For more information on NERD Focus™ or to purchase, visit: www.nerdfocus.com. For inquiries on sales and distribution, please email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..