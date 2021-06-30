Keegan Kincaid Adds Third Win of 2021 at Hometown Crandon Brush Run

Wednesday, Jun 30 13
Keegan Kincaid Adds Third Win of 2021 at Hometown Crandon Brush Run
Professional off-road racer Keegan Kincaid scored the hat trick in Championship Off-Road’s challenging Pro 2 division on Saturday, taking the checkered flag in the first race of the 28th Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run at Crandon International Raceway. The Crandon native would maintain his control over the championship chase with finishes of first and fourth on the weekend.
 
“I’m pumped to have made it three-for-three to start the 2021 season with another victory at Crandon on Saturday,” said Kincaid. “A home track win is already special no matter what, but to keep doing it against this field is a big challenge, especially with how many talented racers have joined us full-time this year. We definitely still have some unfinished business here for the fall and the World Cup, but our title bid is in great shape, and getting to carry this momentum into ERX gives us a great shot at backing up our win there from last year!”
 
After drawing an eight on the inversion for Saturday’s race, Kincaid would nonetheless fight his way into podium contention in the first few corners with the #4 Lucas Oil Pro 2. When the leader pulled off with a mechanical issue, Kincaid would slot into second place, and just two laps later, he’d make his way around to take the top spot. With a clear race track in front of him and the battles behind him increasing in intensity, the local hero would make it a perfect three for three to kick off the campaign.
 
Sunday became another muddy battle of attrition, one that would end with Kincaid taking a fourth place finish. Nonetheless, his three victories mean that the incoming Pro 2 points leader remains well equipped to surpass last year’s second place championship finish. Even better, the next Championship Off-Road event takes place at ERX Motor Park, where Kincaid kicked off last season with a victory and dual podium finishes, and went four-for-four on podiums in two events last season.
 
The 2021 Championship Off-Road season continues on July 9-10 at ERX Motor Park. Weekend tickets are $45 for adults and $10 for kids, and camping and VIP access are available. Click here to purchase your tickets to watch Keegan race!
 
Keegan Kincaid is supported by Lucas Oil, Cooper Tire, Vision Wheel, Discount Tire, Fox Shocks, Langlade Ford, Impact, Traxxas, Champion Power Equipment, Roush Competition Engines, FK Rod Ends, Truck Country, NTN, and VP Racing Fuels. For more information and to stay in the loop, follow Keegan on Facebook and Instagram.
 
Images via Noggs Photo
