Keegan Kincaid Adds Third Win of 2021 at Hometown Crandon Brush Run

After drawing an eight on the inversion for Saturday’s race, Kincaid would nonetheless fight his way into podium contention in the first few corners with the #4 Lucas Oil Pro 2. When the leader pulled off with a mechanical issue, Kincaid would slot into second place, and just two laps later, he’d make his way around to take the top spot. With a clear race track in front of him and the battles behind him increasing in intensity, the local hero would make it a perfect three for three to kick off the campaign.
Sunday became another muddy battle of attrition, one that would end with Kincaid taking a fourth place finish. Nonetheless, his three victories mean that the incoming Pro 2 points leader remains well equipped to surpass last year’s second place championship finish. Even better, the next Championship Off-Road event takes place at ERX Motor Park, where Kincaid kicked off last season with a victory and dual podium finishes, and went four-for-four on podiums in two events last season.