Three Checkered Flags for Toyo Tires at Crandon International Raceway

Kyle LeDuc and Toyo Tires® continued their success on the track winning back-to-back races this weekend in rounds three and four of the 2021 Championship Off-Road (COR) series. Coming off his seventh Pro 4 Championship last year, LeDuc swept the weekend, taking maximum points in his pursuit for another championship season. Ryan Beat had similar success this weekend, taking first place in the Pro 2 division on Sunday. All three victories took place at Wisconsin’s Crandon International Raceway. LeDuc and Beat relied on Toyo® Open Country® tires to get to the finish line and pick up their first victories of the season in the COR series.





Located in Crandon, WI, the International Raceway is one of the longest and fastest short-course tracks in the COR series circuit. At 1.5-miles in length, the course can see trucks hitting speeds that exceed 100 miles an hour. LeDuc and his #99 Monster Energy / Toyo Tires / WD-40 / Ford Raptor Pro 4 Truck dominated the weekend in his bid for his eighth championship of his career. Ryan Beat and his Pro 2 truck added another victory to his decorated career.



“This weekend was the hardest pair of races in recent history and we had to choose a tire that could handle the changing weather conditions,” said Kyle LeDuc. “The decision to run the Open Country C/T was the right choice. The tire is incredibly strong and reliable with amazing grip on the dirt. It’s one of the reasons we won both class races at the big house!”





“We had a great weekend! We have put in hours of testing and development to find the speed needed to win in this competitive class,” said Ryan Beat. “With 25 trucks out there, equipment like tires and shocks are crucial for success. We have what I feel is the best combination with the Bilstein shocks and Toyo Tires. I am looking forward to more wins!”





LeDuc is a seven-time Pro 4 champion in the Lucas Oil® Off-Road Racing Series and his two victories this weekend exemplify his dominance over the past few years at Crandon International Raceway. Beat is a three-time Pro-Lite off-road racing champion, two-time Rick Huseman award winner, and 2018 Lucas Oil Driver of the Year. Both drivers look to continue their success when the COR series returns to ERX Motor Park in Elk River, Minnesota on July 9-10.





“We are thrilled with the successful weekend with both Kyle and Ryan reaching the top of the podium with Toyo Open Country tires,” said Stan Chen, senior manager, events, sponsorships, and motorsports Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “These impressive performances by both drivers bode well for their championship pursuits in this year’s COR series.”



