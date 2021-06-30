Turn 3 Motorsport Goes to Mid-Ohio for Next Round of Racing

|
“Mid-Ohio is an exciting track,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “It’s challenging for drivers to get everything right and get the car where they want it. It’s a big weekend for Josh and Dylan in USF2000, and it’s going to be important for them to work very hard with their engineers to get the cars where they need and get the best performance out of themselves and their equipment. On the Indy Pro 2000 side, James has a lot of momentum going from these last couple of rounds, and we’re hoping he can carry that into the weekend and get some strong results. We are also very excited to have Christian Weir join our USF2000 team for his first ever Road to Indy race weekend.”
This weekend’s Road to Indy event will run in tandem with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for a full few days of racing over the 4th of July holiday. On track activity begins with a promoter test day tomorrow followed by practice, qualifying, and races on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A full weekend schedule is detailed below.