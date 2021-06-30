DeFrancesco heads to Andretti happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio

DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO Q&A



Q: What are your key goals for this weekend at Mid-Ohio?

A: “This weekend, it is all about turning that qualifying pace into race results. The first race at Road America could have ended up so differently, if I hadn’t been hit in the opening corner.

“The two guys in front of me also came together so I could have sailed off into the lead.

“But motorsport is full of ifs, buts, and maybes.

“It was really disappointing because although we had to pit to check what turned out to be a damaged floor, my Andretti Steinbrenner car was super fast.

“We entered Sunday’s race full of confidence, but the grip completely went away despite the fact we hadn’t made any major changes to the car.”



Q: What is the secret to a good lap at Mid-Ohio?

A: “Getting a good rhythm here is critically important. From the end of the main straight through Turns 4, 5, and 6 and then through the esses – that is where you really need the car to flow.

“It is the type of place where if you don’t get Turn 4 right, you can end up playing catchup right through the next section.

“Getting the power down out of the Carousel and particularly The Keyhole is also critical – you want to make sure you can launch the car out of The Keyhole for that run down the back straight.”



Q: How much are you looking forward to racing on the 4th of July weekend?

A: “It is going to be an incredible weekend for the fans, and Mid-Ohio is a perfect place to celebrate the 4th of July.

“I may have Italian and Canadian passports, but racing in America is a dream come true for me. I have really enjoyed these past two seasons here, and I’m looking forward to racing here for many years to come.

“There is going to be lots of fireworks both on and off-track this weekend, and I’m really looking forward to it.”