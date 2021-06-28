Gonzalez wins at 14th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

After qualifying in the top spot to start the day at the 14th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series driver Jose Gonzalez took home the win at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park.

The Norwalk event marked the fourth race of the 2021 E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service season, and with today’s victory, Gonzalez currently sits second in the points standings.

His journey to the winner’s circle began when he defeated Alex Laughlin in the opening round. He then took down Mike Castellana in the quarterfinals and later Doug Winters in the semifinal round. It was his 5.723-second pass at 250.09 mph over points leader Brandon Snider.

Snider, the No. 7 seed, defeated Justin Jones, Lyle Barnett and Jerico Balduf en route to his first final round of the season.

The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service returns to action July 16-18 at the Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colo.

NORWALK, Ohio -- Final finish order (1-16) at the 14th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park. The race is the fourth of 12 events in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

PRO MODIFIED:

1. Jose Gonzalez; 2. Brandon Snider; 3. Jerico Balduf; 4. Doug Winters; 5. Justin Bond; 6. Mike Castellana; 7. Lyle Barnett; 8. Jim Whiteley; 9. Steve Jackson; 10. Mike Salinas; 11. Eric Latino; 12. Justin Jones; 13. Alex Laughlin; 14. Jeffery Barker; 15. Khalid alBalooshi; 16. JR Gray.

NORWALK, Ohio -- Sunday's final results from the 14th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park. The race is the fourth of 12 events in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Pro Modified -- Jose Gonzalez, Chevy Camaro, 5.723, 250.09 def. Brandon Snider, Chevy Corvette, 5.777, 248.84.

NORWALK, Ohio -- Final round-by-round results from the 14th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, the fourth of 12 events in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

PRO MODIFIED:

ROUND ONE -- Jerico Balduf, Chevy Chevelle, 5.880, 244.92 def. Mike Salinas, Chevy Camaro, 5.909, 245.58; Doug Winters, Chevelle, 5.906, 245.76 def. Jeffery Barker, Toyota Camry, 6.057, 219.76; Jose Gonzalez, Camaro, 5.795, 248.48 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 5.931, 239.78; Jim Whiteley, Camaro, 5.858, 244.87 def. Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.846, 247.79; Lyle Barnett, Camaro, 5.936, 243.50 def. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 6.628, 154.07; Brandon Snider, Chevy Corvette, 5.829, 248.52 def. Justin Jones, Corvette, Foul - Red Light; Justin Bond, Camaro, 5.836, 247.88 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 5.913, 242.45; Mike Castellana, Camaro, 5.871, 245.23 def. JR Gray, Camaro, 6.712, 199.43;

QUARTERFINALS -- Winters, 5.923, 243.02 def. Whiteley, Foul - Red Light; Snider, 5.819, 247.97 def. Barnett, 6.248, 166.66; Gonzalez, 5.800, 246.89 def. Castellana, 5.847, 246.35; Balduf, 5.862, 244.25 def. Bond, 5.812, 248.66;

SEMIFINALS -- Snider, 5.794, 248.25 def. Balduf, 5.833, 246.21; Gonzalez, 5.752, 248.93 def. Winters, 5.922, 223.14;

FINAL -- Gonzalez, 5.723, 250.09 def. Snider, 5.777, 248.84.

NORWALK, Ohio -- Point standings (top 10) following the 14th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, the fourth of 12 events in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Pro Modified

1. Justin Bond, 328; 2. Jose Gonzalez, 322; 3. Brandon Snider, 294; 4. Steve Jackson, 254; 5. Khalid alBalooshi, 204; 6. Jeffery Barker, 192; 7. Mike Castellana, 177; 8. JR Gray, 169; 9. Doug Winters, 164; 10. Alex Laughlin, 147.

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)