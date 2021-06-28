Cole Moore Leads Both Races With Bmr Academy at Kern County Raceway

The competitors in the BMR Drivers Academy – a NASCAR Development Program – competed at Bakersfield’s Kern County Raceway Park on Friday and Saturday nights in preparation for a busy summer of stock car racing with Bill McAnally Racing. Granite Bay, Calif.’s Cole Moore won both 30-lap events on the state-of-the-art half-mile speedway, aired live on SPEED SPORT TV.



Hueytown, Alabama’s Jolynn Wilkinson led Friday time trials in the Instacoat Premium Products Toyota Camry at 19.759 seconds. Wilkinson led the first ten laps before the competition caution, then led lap 11 by a nose over Moore. Moore used the outside to lead lap 12. Moore led through the lap 25 competition caution. The final shootout saw Wilkinson race alongside Moore down the backstretch before he pulled away for the win. Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada’s Amber Balcaen drove the ICON Direct Toyota Camry to a third-place finish.



Moore led practice on Saturday with a sizzling 19.584 second lap on a hot afternoon. Against a backdrop of festive fans for Independence Day fireworks celebrations, Moore led all 30 laps of the main event. Wilkinson drove ahead of Balcaen for the second position as well.



The BMR Drivers Academy continues its training programs in July at Kern County Raceway Park on July 9-10 and at All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif. on July 23-24. The BMR Drivers Academy cars utilize ARCA and NASCAR Truck Series chassis components with a 625hp Yates Engines.



Drivers interested in participating in future events can call 916-676-0010 X 1109 for details. Program costs and additional information is available at www.BMRDriversAcademy.com For more information about Bill McAnally Racing, visit www.BMRNAPARacing.com



Remaining 2021 BMR Drivers Academy Schedule

July 9-10 Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)

July 23-24 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)



August 13-14 Irwindale Speedway (Irwindale, CA)

August 28-29 Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, CA)



September 17-18 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)

September 24-25 Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)



October 1-2 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)

BMR PR