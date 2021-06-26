« Continued Rain Cancels Summer Nationals, Summit Modifieds at Jacksonville

Continued rain throughout the weekend and more storms forecasted in the area have forced DIRTcar and Jacksonville Speedway officials to cancel Sunday’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events.

The Late Models will now take the next three days off before returning to action on Wednesday, June 30, at Beaver Dam Raceway in Beaver Dam, WI. The Summit Modifieds will have an extended break, next making an on-track appearance on Friday, July 2, at The Dirt Oval at Route 66.

Catch all the action live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene and stay up to date with all the latest news and content by following the Summer Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DIRTcar Series PR