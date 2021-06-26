Rain, Electrical Issues Postpone Summer Nationals at I-55 to August 14

Overnight rain, electrical issues and more wet weather forecasted in the area have forced DIRTcar and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 officials to postpone Saturday’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events to August 14.

The Late Models will still compete for the $10,000 grand prize alongside the $1,500-to-win Summit Modifieds, plus DIRTcar Pro Modifieds – now on the Saturday of make-up week.

The tours next head to Jacksonville Speedway on Sunday, June 27. Catch all the action live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene and stay up to date with all the latest news and content by following the Summer Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DIRTcar Series PR