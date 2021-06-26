ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Pocono Raceway

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 CleanPacs/Aqua ChemPacs Ford Fusion Start: 10th Finish: 5th Moffitt qualified 10th for the 80-lap event. He stopped to index the steering wheel shortly after leaving pit road and ARCA officials deemed he had to start at the rear of the field.

The Ford driver cracked the top-10 on lap 13 and was in fifth when the caution flag waved on lap 28. He would pit for four tires and fuel and restart in sixth.

While trying to make a pass for fifth, Moffitt made contact with another car and fell to eighth. He gathered his composure and made his way back into sixth when caution flag waved on lap 54.

Crew chief Derek Smith called Thad down pit road for four tires and fuel again and he restarted in seventh. He took possession of fifth with 16 laps to go and would ultimately finish there.

The fifth-place finish marks Moffitt’s fourth top-five and seventh top-10 finish of the season.