Kris Wright and Rette Jones Racing seek redemption at Pocono Raceway

Rette Jones Racing and driver Kris Wright head to Pocono (Pa.) Raceway for Friday afternoon’s General Tire #AnyWhereIsPossible 200 looking to finish what they started in their debut earlier this month together at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.



Having one of the fastest cars in the event, Wright was hit from behind at the start of the race which sent the No. 30 America's Auto Auction Ford Fusion into the gravel trap and ultimately lost two laps in the process.



Through perseverance, Wright was able to earn one of those laps back, but fell short of getting back on the lead lap and contending for his first career ARCA victory and settled for eighth instead.



Now back with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team for the second of his scheduled three-race program with the Mark Rette-led team, the duo is focused on creating noise and propelling Wright to a career-best finish in the developmental NASCAR series.



“I’m looking forward to being back with Mark (Rette) and his group this weekend at Pocono,” offered Wright. “They worked hard for me at Mid-Ohio, and I don’t expect anything less this weekend either.



“We had such a fast car at Mid-Ohio, and it was extremely disappointing to leave there wondering what could have been. Hopefully, on Friday afternoon, everything will align, and we can be proud of what we accomplished.”



Wright began his transition to stock cars last season following a successful stint in Sports Cars, including a second-place finish in the LMP2 class in the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona.



The Wexford, Pa. native also claimed the IMSA Prototype Challenge championship (LMP3) in 2019 after scoring the IMSA Prototype Challenge Rookie of the Year honors in 2017.



Wright is utilizing the eighth ARCA Menards Series race of the season to give him additional track time around Pocono’s massive 2.5-mile triangle track to prepare him for Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 driving for Young’s Motorsports.



Not only will Wright have 80 laps to get accustomed to the “Tricky Triangle” – but he will partake in an open ARCA test session on Thursday to dial in his No. 30 MasterTech Ford Fusion.



“Track time is going to be super important to me this weekend and thankfully I’ll have a lot of it,” added Wright. “The goal is just to keep getting faster and faster between Thursday and Friday and put our team in a good place for the race.



“Hopefully, what I learn over those two days will prove to be beneficial in the Truck race on Saturday afternoon. It should be a lot of fun too.”



Long-time Wright partner MasterTech will serve as the primary marketing partner for Wright’s eighth-career ARCA race.



For over 19 years, the MasterTech Vehicle Protection Program® has shielded drivers from the rising cost of vehicle repairs that are over and above the manufacturer’s limited warranty and any applicable powertrain limited warranties.



This elite service contract program can be tailored to meet your driving needs while providing affordable options to meet your budget.



“Kris did everything we asked of him at Mid-Ohio and then some,” offered Rette. “I think there is a little extra motivation in our Rette Jones Racing team to go to Pocono this weekend and get some redemption from our Mid-Ohio misfortunes.



“I am thankful Kris has chosen Rette Jones Racing to help further his stock car development and I hope we’re able to deliver him his career-best ARCA finish on Friday afternoon.”



In his previous seven ARCA Menards Series races, Wright has four career top-10 finishes, including a career-high seventh twice at Lebanon I-44 Speedway in 2020.



In addition to MasterTech, America's Auto Auction, Ford Performance, Goodridge Fluid Transfer Systems, Jones Group Demolition and Abatement and JRi Shocks join the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as partners this weekend.



RJR is co-owned by Canadian entrepreneur and former race car driver Terry Jones.



The General Tire #AnyWhereIsPossible 200 (80 laps | 200 miles) is the eighth of 20 races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule. A quick forty-five practice session begins on Fri., Jun. 25 from 2:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying is slated for 4:00 p.m., with the green flag set to wave shortly after 6:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (ET).



For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR).



For more on Rette Jones Racing, please visit RetteJonesRacing.com, like them on Facebook (Rette Jones Racing) or follow them on Twitter (@RetteJones30).



RJR PR