Albany-Saratoga Speedway’s Horsepower 100 Rescheduled for Tuesday, July 13

Break out the calendar, a new date for the Horsepower 100 at Albany-Saratoga Speedway has been established. Super DIRTcar and Albany-Saratoga Speedway officials have rescheduled the event (originally scheduled for June 22) for Tuesday, July 13, to bring the Big Blocks back to the famous Malta, NY race track.

The stars and cars of the Super DIRTcar Series will need to top the hometown heroes of Kenny Tremont Jr., Marc Johnson and more to claim the $7,500 top prize.

"In looking at the schedules, Lyle Devore, promoter of Albany-Saratoga Speedway and I were fortunate to find a rain date to bring back the Horsepower 100 in rapid time,” Super DIRTcar Series Director Dean Reynolds said. "The Eastern Part of NY has always been popular with big blocks and several series followers call Albany-Saratoga home. So we are glad we can still give them a show."

Series star Jack Lehner won his first Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship DIRTcar Big Block Feature last Friday night. He’ll look to keep that momentum going on July 13.

Mike Mahaney was the 2020 Albany-Saratoga Speedway track champion but he’s still looking for his first Series win. Is July 13 the day?

Matt Sheppard, Billy Decker, Jimmy Phelps, and the rest of the elite Super DIRTcar Series drivers will be eager to claim a key win at the Horsepower 100.

Follow long for news and more on SuperDIRTcarSeries.com and on social media.

Super DIRTcar Series PR