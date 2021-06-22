Bobby Labonte Foundation’s 2021 Labonte Roubaix Announces Key Partnerships

Bobby and Kristin Labonte take practice laps around the racetrack at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

“We are so happy and humbled to be partnering with an incredible organization like JDRF as they work to improve the lives of children in our area and across the world through their funding of type 1 diabetes research,” said Bobby Labonte. “We are fortunate to welcome a new title sponsor, Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine, who understands the needs of athletes of all levels. And to have the support of community organizations like Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. is just great. Together, we’ll be able to bring a fantastic new event to the Winston-Salem area and I can’t wait to see the impact it will have.”

“One of JDRF’s most exciting opportunities to fundraise for type 1 diabetes (T1D) research is through our Ride to Cure Diabetes cycling program,” said JDRF Piedmont Triad Market Director Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh. “While JDRF usually hosts five ‘destination’ cycling events around the country, this year we are focusing on partnering with cycling events closer to home, like the Labonte Roubaix, where our riders can come together and share JDRF’s vision of a world without type 1 with our local communities. We are so grateful to the Bobby Labonte Foundation for recognizing the challenges experienced by the kids and families affected by T1D right here in the Piedmont Triad and humbled by the foundation’s decision to choose JDRF as its charitable partner in 2021.”

Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine is generously contributing funds and onsite medical support throughout the event day, including Docs on Bikes, medical professionals who will ride the route with participants.

“As official sports medicine partners and team doctors for over 35 high school, collegiate, and professional organizations, Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine is proud to serve as presenting sponsor of the 2021 Labonte Roubaix," said Dr. Brian Waterman, Orthopaedic Surgeon and Section Chief for Sports Medicine, Wake Forest Baptist Health. " We are happy to serve people of all ages and activity levels with their orthopaedic and sports medicine needs.”

The Bobby Labonte Foundation also teamed up with Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. to help promote the event throughout the community and beyond, offering perks to participants like hotel room discounts.

"We are excited to welcome the Bobby Labonte Foundation's Labonte Roubaix to Winston-Salem for the first time, and we are honored to support the ride as an event partner,” said Mark Owens, president/CEO of Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. “This ride will be a great opportunity to welcome more visitors back to Winston-Salem after last year's cancelled events. It will generate a significant economic impact for Winston-Salem. Even better, it is all for a great cause benefiting JDRF. It's a win-win.”

A cocktail party and silent auction the night before the ride will raise additional funds for JDRF, and raffle tickets for a 2003 Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 100 th Anniversary Road King are now available for purchase on the Bobby Labonte Foundation’s website.