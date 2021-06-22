Horsepower 100 at Albany-Saratoga Postponed

Due to saturated grounds and more rain throughout the day, Super DIRTcar Series and track officials have been forced to postpone tonight’s Horsepower 100 at Albany-Saratoga Speedway. Series and track officials are working on a makeup date for this year.

The mid-morning cancellation comes as an effort to save teams and fans from traveling without racing.

Next up, the Super DIRTcar Series takes on Land of Legends Raceway for the Liberty 100 on Thursday, July 1. Then, Ransomville Speedway hosts the Summer Nationals Super DIRTcar event on Tuesday, July 6.

