Lee Faulk Racing Forms Working Relationship With Toyota Racing Development

Officials from Lee Faulk Racing and Development are excited to announce a working relationship with Toyota Racing Development (TRD).

“We’re honored to be able to work with an organization such as TRD,” said Lee Faulk Racing and Development’s Michael Faulk. “TRD has played a key role in developing some of the top future stars in motorsports and we’re excited to be able to play a small part in that process.”

Drivers who have been a part of TRD include Christopher Bell, Erik Jones, Harrison Burton, Christian Eckes and Chandler Smith, among many others.

As part of the agreement, Lee Faulk Racing and Development will field entries for two rising stars - Gracie Trotter and Kaylee Bryson - in multiple races through the end of the year.

Trotter, 19, has years of experience behind the wheel of a race car. Last season she contested the full ARCA Menards Series West schedule, becoming the first woman to win a race sanctioned by ARCA when she triumphed at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Bryson, 20, recently began the transition to asphalt after spending most of her formative years racing on dirt. She’s spent the last two seasons racing dirt midgets with Keith Kunz Motorsports, and recently made her late model debut with three victories in the Northwest.

“Gracie and Kaylee are excellent talents and they both have big upsides,” Faulk said. “Gracie has a lot of late model experience while Kaylee only recently made her late model debut. They’ve both shown a lot of talent and skill and we’re looking forward to working with both of them to help them improve on the track and grow off of it.”

Trotter will make her Lee Faulk Racing and Development debut this Friday at Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, N.C. Bryson will make her first start for the team on July 10 at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

MPM PR