Rookie Daniel Silvestri Scores First Career Win at Dominion Raceway

It was a race that series rookie of the year contender Daniel Silvestri had circled on his calendar all season long. Saturday night at Dominion Raceway the youngster made the most of his return to his home track facility to score his first career CAR Late Model Stock Car Tour win. The win by the rookie made it back-to-back victories by series rookie contenders this season.

Veteran Mike Looney, who started from the pole position, finally turned his bad luck around and led some laps before eventually finishing second. While fellow rookie and feature winner at Langley Speedway two weeks prior Kaden Honeycutt rounded out the podium with his third place finish.

Silvestri wasted no time taking command of the race once the green flag was displayed for the 125 lap race. The Great Falls, Virginia driver dominated a majority of the race until a caution with 42 laps remaining gave the veteran Looney a chance at the top spot.

Looney would battle hard on the outside grove, even leading on several occasions, before pushing his #87 machine to its limits would result in sliding back to the runner-up spot. The two car battle for the lead allowed Honeycutt to catch up to the leaders, but with seven laps to go it was Silvestri who managed to pull away by three car lengths to solidify the biggest win of his career.

Jared Fryar finished fourth in his #14 Sterling Building Group machine, and two-time season winner Justin Johnson rounded out the top five finishing order.

Championship points leader Bobby McCarty’s seventh place finish was good enough to unofficially maintain his points lead as the series turns its attention to the upcoming Throwback 276 race on July 31st in six weeks’ time.

CARS Tour PR