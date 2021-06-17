Keegan Kincaid Dominates the Competition in 2021 Opener from Antigo

Starting from the front row on a massive 20-truck grid on Saturday, Kincaid immediately checked out on the chaos behind him, although numerous restarts would keep his competition close. But while defending West Coast champion Jerett Brooks, a new addition to the COR field for 2021, would stay in hot pursuit, Kincaid wouldn’t let the restarts get the better of him, hanging on for his first win since last year’s opener at ERX Motor Park by nearly a second at race’s end.
His second win of the season wouldn’t take nearly as long to happen, although it was a harder fight to get there from the fifth place starting spot. With Brooks up front and a rutted racetrack, Kincaid’s opportunity to capitalize came as multiple cautions once again kept the field close. Once he finally clawed his way into second, he took advantage of the leader slowing in a hairpin to take the lead with three laps to go, and pulled away as second place and third went door-to-door in the closing laps.