POWRi Midgets Set For Saturday Speedweek Event At Macon Speedway

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets are in the state of Illinois, this week, competing at five different racetracks to determine a Speedweek Champion. On Saturday, the tour heads to Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL for an event presented by Decatur Building Trades. The 1/5-mile stop is one of the favorites for many on the POWRi schedule.

The 9th Annual Illinois Speedweek began on Wednesday night in Charleston, IL before heading to stops in Lincoln, IL on Thursday, Jacksonville, IL on Friday, Macon, IL on Saturday, and Brownstown, IL on Sunday. In addition to the headline division, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micros will be competing each of the five nights.

Coming into the week, Franklin, IN driver, Emerson Axsom, led the POWRi Midget National standings by 60 points over last year’s champion, Jake Neuman. The lead extended after the Charleston event, in which Axsom found victory lane. Neuman, from New Berlin, IL, was the 2020 POWRi champion and is looking for back-to-back titles. Each driver has claimed one win this season. Each of the top five drivers in points represent a different state as Bryant Wiedeman from Colby, KS, Brenham Crouch from Lubbock, TX, and Brent Crews of Denver, NC round out the top five.

The POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micros are led by Locust Grove, OK’s Daison Pursley. Pursley has claimed one win this season but has also claimed top fives in each of his other starts, giving him a 120 point advantage. Millersville, MO veteran driver, Joe B. Miller is second in the standings, claiming two feature wins in five starts. Frank Alusha, Bradley Fezard, and Tyler Kuykendall complete the top five.

The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models and Archers Alley Street Stocks will also be on track for Saturday night’s event.

Pit gates open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $20, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR