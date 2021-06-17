NEWS from SRX: Notes Package for Camping World SRX Series Event No. 2 at Knoxville

WHAT: Camping World SRX Series (Round 2 of 6)

WHERE: Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa

WHEN: 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 19

DISTANCE: Feature consists of 50 laps (preceded by two 12-minute heat races, which sets starting lineup)

CARS: Purpose-built SRX racecars

TV: LIVE on the CBS Television Network with streaming on Paramount+ Premium at 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 19

● Host: Lindsay Czarniak

● Booth: Allen Bestwick (play-by-play) and Danica Patrick (driver analyst)

● Pit Reporter: Matt Yocum

● Roaming Analyst: Brad Daugherty

● Producer: Pam Miller

● Director: Jim Cornell

THE TRACK: Knoxville Raceway (half-mile, semi-banked dirt oval)

● Banking: 8 degrees in the turns; 4 degrees on the straightaways

● Width: 80 feet on frontstretch; 60 feet on backstretch; 70 feet in corners

● Frontstretch Length: 600 feet

● Backstretch Length: 600 feet

SPOTTER GUIDE: Car color, car number, driver and series they represent

● Black: No. 98 of Marco Andretti (INDYCAR)

● Teal: No. 18 of Bobby Labonte (NASCAR)

● Yellow: No. 2 of Ernie Francis Jr.(TRANS AM)

● Red: No. 3 of Helio Castroneves (INDYCAR and IMSA)

● Lime Green: No. 13 of Paul Tracy (INDYCAR)

● Purple: No. 9 of Bill Elliott (NASCAR)

● Magenta: No. 1 of Hailie Deegan (NASCAR)

● Gold: No. 00 of Scott Bloomquist (DIRT LATE MODEL)

● Indigo: No. 17 of Willy T. Ribbs (TRANS AM, IMSA and INDYCAR)

● Patriotic: No. 21 of Brian Brown (KNOXVILLE ALL-STAR)

● Orange: No. 14 of Tony Stewart (NASCAR, INDYCAR and USAC)

● Blue: No. 15 of Michael Waltrip (NASCAR)

LAST WEEK: Round 1 at Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, Connecticut

● Feature Winner: Doug Coby (Local All-Star)

● Heat Race No 1 Winner: Greg Biffle (Ringer)

● Heat Race No. 2 Winner: Doug Coby

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS: After Round 1 of 6

1. Tony Stewart (36 points)

2. Bobby Labonte (32 points, -4)

3. Ernie Francis Jr. (31 points, -5)

4. Helio Castroneves (30 points, -6)

5. Tony Kanaan (26 points, -10)

6. Michael Waltrip (18 points, -18)

7. Paul Tracy (16 points, -20)

8. Marco Andretti (15 points, -21)

9. Willy T. Ribbs (15 points, -21)

10. Bill Elliott (15 points, -21)

THE LOCAL ALL-STAR: BRIAN BROWN

Hometown: Grain Valley, Missouri, United States

Social: IG: @brianbrownracing / Twitter: @brianbrown21

● A driver-owner with 180 career feature victories, including five in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series.

● Four-time and reigning 410 Sprint Car champion at Knoxville (2007, 2010, 2019 and 2020), where his 53 wins place him fifth on the all-time list at the historic track.

● Owns 17 wins in 360 Sprint Car competition at Knoxville, seventh-best all-time.

● Was the 360 Sprint Car class champion in 2002 and won the 360 Knoxville Nationals in 2014.

● Had a streak of three consecutive runner-up finishes in the 410 Knoxville Nationals from 2012 through 2014.

● Named Owner of the Year at Knoxville after the 2009 and 2019 seasons.

THE RINGER: SCOTT BLOOMQUIST

Hometown: Mooresburg, Tennessee, United States

Social: Twitter: @bloomquist_0

● Has accumulated more than 600 wins in a career spanning over 40 years.

● Four-time Hav-A-Tampa Late Model champion (1994, 1995, 1998 and 2000).

● Winner of the 2004 World of Outlaws Late Model Series championship.

● Three-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series champion (2009, 2010 and 2016).

● Inducted into the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in 2002.

● Builds Dirt Late Model chassis for select buyers.

THE REPLACEMENT: HAILIE DEEGAN

Hometown: Temecula, California, United States

Social: IG: @HailieDeegan / Twitter: @HailieDeegan / Facebook: @ HailieDeegan4 / TikTok: @HailieDeegan

● Substituting for Tony Kannan at Knoxville and July 10 at Slinger (Wis.) Speedway as Kanaan has schedule conflicts that prevent him from competing in SRX on those two dates.

● Three-time winner in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West, and was the first female to win a race in the series.

● Currently competes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

● At just 19 years old, leads all NASCAR drivers – male and female – in fan engagement on social media.

● Daughter of Brian Deegan, a championship-winning motocross rider, off-road racer and Gold medal-winning X-Games athlete.

THE CREW CHIEFS: ONE LOCAL ALL-STAR and THREE VETERANS

Guy Forbrook is the local all-star crew chief. Forbrook is a second-generation racer from Minnesota and a 2017 inductee into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. His promising driving career was cut short by a passenger car accident at a young age that relegated him to a wheelchair. Though it ended his driving career after double-digit wins throughout Minnesota and the Upper Midwest, Forbrook went on to achieve great success as a mechanic, crew chief and team owner over the past three decades. He put together his first sprint car team with the help of Ron Kohls in 1988 that in its first two years alone claimed 54 feature wins with drivers Jerry Richert Jr., and Danny Lasoski. Forbrook is best known for his success at Knoxville, where he has 87 victories and 11 track championships. His career numbers include more than 288 feature wins at 69 different racetracks in 23 states while working with a virtual who’s who of short-track drivers that includes Lasoski, Steve Kinser, Sammy Swindell, Jac Haudenschild, Terry McCarl, Tim Kaeding and Jeff Shepard.

With a combined 77 NASCAR Cup Series victories between them, Mike Beam, Jeff Hammond and Todd Parrott bring decades of race-winning experience to the Camping World SRX Series. All have won some of the biggest races in NASCAR, from Beam winning the 1994 Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway with Bill Elliott, to Hammond helping score Darrell Waltrip’s long-coveted victory in the 1989 Daytona 500, to Parrott’s powerhouse 1996 performance that saw Dale Jarrett win three of NASCAR’s biggest races – the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600 and the Brickyard 400.

Beam is a veteran of more than 600 NASCAR Cup Series races over 22 seasons, a run that began with Kyle Petty’s first fulltime season in 1981. Beam scored his maiden Cup Series victory with Elliott in the fall 1990 race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, one of the duo’s 12 top-five finishes en route to fourth in the season championship. The two were victorious again in the 1994 Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, and Beam’s most recent Cup Series victory came with driver Ricky Craven in the fall 2001 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. After working his last Cup Series race in 2004, the Hickory, North Carolina-native continued as a crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series through 2014, highlighted by 10 Xfinity Series victories with Carl Edwards in more than 39 races together at Roush Fenway Racing in 2010 and 2011. In the Truck Series, Beam scored six wins in 14 races with Mark Martin in 2006, and four wins with driver Travis Kvapil in 2007.

Hammond is perhaps best known over the past two decades for his work as a NASCAR television commentator, but he is one of the winningest crew chiefs in Cup Series history. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, and former cornerback at East Carolina University under coach Pat Dye, Hammond broke into NASCAR in 1974 as a tire changer and then a jackman at Junior Johnson & Associates and played a role in driver Cale Yarborough’s three consecutive Cup Series titles from 1976 to 1978 before Waltrip’s 1981 championship. Hammond was promoted to crew chief in 1982 at the encouragement of Waltrip, and the duo quickly rose to prominence, winning the series title in their first year together and becoming one of the most prolific driver-crew chief combinations of the 1980s. They scored 43 wins together, added the 1985 championship, and finished runner-up in the 1983 and 1986 title chases. In 1987, Hammond joined Waltrip midseason at Hendrick Motorsports and were winners once again in September at Martinsville. Eight more wins followed, a run that included the 1989 Daytona 500.

Parrott, another Charlotte native, embarked on a remarkable seven-year run with Jarrett in 1996 that featured 26 wins and culminated with the 1999 Cup Series championship while at Robert Yates Racing. This combination finished in the top-three in the title chase for four consecutive seasons from 1996 through 1999 and added a fourth-place finish in 2000 and another top-five in 2001. The duo was victorious one last time at the fall 2005 race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. In his 14-year tenure at Yates, Parrott also worked with drivers Ernie Irvan, Elliott Sadler and David Gilliland, scoring a pair of wins with Sadler in 2004. Parrott began a three-season run at Richard Petty Motorsports in 2010, where he was reunited with Sadler before joining forces with Marcus Ambrose for a run that included back-to-back wins at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in 2011 and 2012.

THE REGULARS:

MARCO ANDRETTI

Hometown: Nazareth, Pennsylvania, United States

Social: IG: @marcoandretti / Twitter: @marcoandretti

● Third-generation racer, son of INDYCAR champion Michael Andretti and grandson of the legendary Mario Andretti.

● Racing select NTT INDYCAR Series races in 2021 (which included the Indianapolis 500).

● Winner of the 2006 INDYCAR Series Rookie of the Year.

● Tested for Honda Racing’s Formula One program in 2006 and 2007.

● Purchased childhood home in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, and runs a successful real-estate business.

● Prepared to run the 2020 New York Marathon before the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the event.

HELIO CASTRONEVES

Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil

Social: IG: @heliocastroneves / Twitter: @h3lio / Facebook: @h3lio

● Four-time and reigning Indianapolis 500 winner (2001, 2002, 2009 and 2021).

● Winner of the 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona with co-drivers Filipe Albuquerque, Ricky Taylor and Alexander Rossi.

● Credited with beginning the tradition of climbing the fence after a race win, which he did after scoring his first career INDYCAR victory at the 2000 Detroit Grand Prix.

● Mirror Ball Trophy winner on Season 5 of Dancing With The Stars in 2007, alongside partner Julianne Hough.

BILL ELLIOTT

Hometown: Dawsonville, Georgia, United States

Social: Twitter: @billelliott9 / Facebook: @billelliott

● Affectionately known as “Awesome Bill from Dawsonville”.

● Won the 1988 NASCAR Cup Series championship and is a two-time Daytona 500 winner (1985 and 1987).

● Still holds the track qualifying records at Daytona International Speedway (210.364 mph) and Talladega Superspeedway (212.809 mph), both set in 1987.

● Inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015.

● Voted NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver by fans a record 16 times.

● Father of reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott. They are the third father-son duo to win NASCAR championships, joining Lee and Richard Petty, and Ned and Dale Jarrett.

ERNIE FRANCIS JR.

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States

Social: IG: @erniefrancisjr / Twitter: @erniefrancisjr

● Winningest driver in the 55-year history of the SCCA Trans Am Series, all while being just 23 years old.

● At 16, became the youngest champion in Trans Am history and is the youngest professional driver to win seven consecutive championships.

● One of his most impressive performances came in the 2018 Trans Am race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. He had to miss qualifying because of a NASCAR commitment, but still won the race from the back of the grid.

● Has made select starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR K&N Series.

● Grandfather immigrated to New York City from Haiti five decades ago.

● Counts Willy T. Ribbs as a mentor and, like Ribbs, making a name for himself in Trans Am.

TONY KANAAN

Hometown: Salvador, Brazil

Social: IG: @tkanaan / Twitter: @tonykanaan / Facebook: @tonykanaan

● Won the 2004 INDYCAR championship.

● Winner of the 2013 Indianapolis 500.

● Splitting 2021 NTT INDYCAR Series season with seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson in Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 48 entry, competing in all of the series’ oval races.

● Lebanese ancestry but grew up in Brazil; member of racing “Brat Pack” with Dario Franchitti, Max Papis and the late Greg Moore.

● Fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, Italian and English.

● Avid triathlete and has completed Ironman event in Hawaii.

BOBBY LABONTE

Hometown: Corpus Christi, Texas, United States

Social: IG: @bobby_labonte44 / Twitter: @bobby_labonte

● Won the 2000 NASCAR Cup Series championship and 1991 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.

● Won 2001 International Race of Champions (IROC) title, which was the precursor to SRX.

● Inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020.

● Is a television analyst for FOX, specifically FS1’s RaceDay.

● Competes in the Southern Modified Auto Racing Tour (SMART).

● Founded Longhorn Chassis in 2010 with his brother, Terry, building dirt late model racecars. (Terry is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, earning titles in 1984 and 1996.)

● Owns a Red Mango yogurt shop on the campus of Duke University.

WILLY T. RIBBS

Hometown: San Jose, California, United States

Social: Twitter: @willyribbs

● First African-American to compete in the Indianapolis 500 (1991 and 1993) and the first African-American to test a Formula One car (1986 with Brabham in Estoril, Portugal).

● Winner of the 1977 Dunlop/Autosport Star of Tomorrow Formula Ford 1600 championship.

● A 17-race winner in the SCCA Trans Am Series. Was the 1983 Trans Am Rookie of the Year on the strength of five wins and finished second in the series championship to teammate David Hobbs.

● Won 10 IMSA GTO races driving for the legendary Dan Gurney.

● Showed versatility by competing in Trans Am, IMSA, INDYCAR and various NASCAR divisions, including the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series.

● Made 46 INDYCAR starts between 1990-1994.

● After retiring from racing, became a professional shooter in the National Sporting Clays Association. Ribbs’ son, Theodore, is also a professional shooter.

● In the Disney Channel cartoon The Proud Family, character Penny proud and her friends attend Willy T. Ribbs Middle School, where the mascot is “Racer.”

● Ribbs was the subject of the 2020 Netflix documentary, Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story.

TONY STEWART

Hometown: Columbus, Indiana, United States

Social: IG: @tsrsmoke / Twitter: @tonystewart / Facebook: @tonystewart / YouTube: @tonystewart14

● Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (2002, 2005 and 2011), 1997 INDYCAR Series champion and four-time USAC champion.

● Stewart is the first and only driver to win championships in stock cars, Indy cars and open-wheel Midget, Sprint and Silver Crown cars.

● Co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, winner of two NASCAR Cup Series championships (2011 and 2014).

● Owner of Tony Stewart Racing, winner of 26 championships – 14 in USAC, nine in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and three in the All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets.

● Inducted into numerous halls of fame, including the NASCAR Hall of Fame (2020), the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Hall of Fame (2020), the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (2019), the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame (2019), the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame (2019), the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame (2018), the USAC Hall of Fame (2016) and the National Midget Racing Hall of Fame (2001).

● Formed the Tony Stewart Foundation in 2003.The 501(c)(3) organization’s goal is to raise funds primarily distributed to serving three specific groups – chronically ill and physically disabled children, animals that are endangered or at-risk, and drivers injured in the sport of motor racing. To date, the Foundation has awarded nearly $7 million to assist charitable initiatives for more than 150 well-qualified organizations throughout the United States.

PAUL TRACY

Hometown: Scarborough, Ontario, Canada

Social: IG: @paultracyofficial

● Current NBC TV commentator for its INDYCAR broadcasts.

● Won the 2003 INDYCAR championship.

● Finished second to Helio Castroneves in the 2002 Indianapolis 500.

● Has competed in NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, and dabbled in professional downhill mountain bike racing.

MICHAEL WALTRIP

Hometown: Owensboro, Kentucky, United States

Social: IG: @mwr55 / Twitter: @mw55 / Facebook: @michaelcwaltrip

● Two-time Daytona 500 winner (2001 and 2003).

● Younger brother of three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip.

● Color commentator for FOX’s broadcasts of NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, as well as pre-race commentator for FOX’s broadcast of NASCAR Cup Series races.

● Author of a New York Times best-seller in 2011, In the Blink of an Eye: Dale, Daytona, and the Day that Changed Everything. A documentary film adaptation was released in 2019.

● An avid runner, competed in the 2000 Boston Marathon.

● Participated in season 19 of Dancing With The Stars in 2014.

