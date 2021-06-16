DeFrancesco bounces back with strong Detroit race pace

|
After suffering misfortune in both qualifying sessions, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Indy Lights racer Devlin DeFrancesco bounced back in both races this weekend on the bumpy streets of Belle Isle in Detroit.
Pushing the limits in qualifying, the 21-year-old tagged the wall in qualifying for round seven and was unable to get back on track as the times tumbled.
Qualifying for round eight was equally fraught with the Miami-based Italian-Canadian racer making heavy contact with the wall and causing his team to battle a race against time to repair the car in time for Saturday’s first race.
Not only did DeFrancesco’s Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport crew dive into repairs – they were joined by mechanics from the three other cars in the Andretti Autosport Indy Lights stable.
Making back on track in time, DeFrancesco started 11th and made strong progress to gain four positions – including two in the final laps of the race – to finish seventh.