T3M Journeys to Road America as Defending Race Winners

Dylan Christie // #34 DCR // USF2000 Championship“I’ve spent the first half of the season learning and making my way into the top 10, but with the second half of the season commencing, I would like to see the results start to come in,” said Dylan Christie. “Road America has a lot of great passing zones and braking zones, so I am confident in my ability to get my way to the front this weekend. I’m looking forward to getting on track and seeing what we can do.”
“We are really looking forward to this weekend at Road America,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “This is one of the best events on the calendar. We have had a lot of success here, both as a driver and a team owner, so hopefully we can carry that into this weekend and have a strong race event with all three of our drivers.”
The Cooper Tires Grand Prix of Road America Powered by Elite Engines begins with a promoter test day tomorrow. Official practice and qualifying sessions will begin on Friday followed by races on Saturday and Sunday. A full weekend schedule is below.