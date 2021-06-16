T3M Journeys to Road America as Defending Race Winners

Defending race winners Turn 3 Motorsport will journey to Road America this weekend for Rounds 9 and 10 of the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship. Running in conjunction with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the 4.014-mile road course is one of the schedule’s most anticipated events for competitors and fans alike.



Turn 3 Motorsport has a noteworthy record at the track; at the Indy Pro 2000 season opener at Road America last year, the then rookie team qualified on pole with driver Danial Frost before a technical oversight saw them starting the race at the back of the field. Frost then spent every lap of the race fighting to get back to the front, ultimately winning in an outstanding fashion at the finish line.



Now at the halfway point of the season and racing on a course where they have a strong, competitive package, the team is ready to challenge for top results at this weekend’s doubleheader.



James Roe // #3 Topcon/Trintech // Indy Pro 2000 Championship



“I’m looking forward to getting back on a road course this weekend,” said James Roe. “We’ll be looking to keep our momentum going and carry our speed from the oval at Lucas Oil Raceway over to this event. Road America is one my favorite tracks, and it’s where I got my first win in the F3 Americas Championship (now FR Americas Championship). We’re at the halfway point in the season now and looking to go on a strong run from here on out.”