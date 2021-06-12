Sage Bordenave Becomes Fourth Different Winner of 2021 Wmr Season

French Camp’s Sage Bordenave earned his first career Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction feature on Friday night, grabbing the 20-lap contest at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. The win makes Bordenave the fourth different victor of the 2021 season and came in just the second start for the Micro Sprint graduate.

Antioch’s Shawn Arriaga and series points leader David Prickett of Fresno split the eight lap heat races. An eight-car inversion placed Bordenave on the pole for the 20-lap main event.

Action slowed on lap nine when Keoni Texeira flipped the No.58 Spike Chassis. He was uninjured. Brentwood’s Blake Bower restarted third after starting fifth, then went to work on Megan Moorhead of Santa Paula for second. Bower grabbed the position on lap 12 and aimed to reel in Bordenave for the lead. Prickett overhauled Moorhead on lap 14 with Prunedale’s Caleb Debem following through into fourth a lap later.

Bower tried for the lead on lap 16, looking on the inside in turn one, but was unable to complete the pass. Bordenave drove ahead in Kevin Felkins’ #35B for the victory followed by Bower, Prickett, Debem, and Moorhead. Oakley’s Bryant Bell debuted in sixth as well.

Western Midget Racing continues June 25-26 with races at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville and Ventura Raceway. Both nights will be streamed live on FloRacing.com

June 11, 2021 – Ocean Speedway (Watsonville, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 35 Shawn Arriaga; HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 1. 22q David Prickett

FEATURE (20 laps) - 1. 35B-Sage Bordenave[1]; 2. 9-Blake Bower[5]; 3. 22Q-David Prickett[7]; 4. 35S-Caleb Debem[4]; 5. 17-Megan Moorehead[2]; 6. 6-Bryant Bell[9]; 7. 35-Shawn Arriaga[8]; 8. 35SR-Brody Petrie[3]; 9. 58-Keoni Texeira[6]; 10. 24-Cameron Beard[10]

NEXT RACE: June 25 Ocean Speedway (Watsonville, Calif.)

