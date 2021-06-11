Smiley’s Racing Products Again Offering $10,000 ASCS Sprint Week Point Fund

Just over a month away from the start of the ASCS Sprint Week, Smiley’s Racing Products will once again serve as the sponsor of the nine-race run over ten days through the mid-west. Racing for $3,000 to win, $300 to start per night, teams will be racing for their share of $10,000 in Smiley’s Racing Products inventory.

Dividing the $10,000 at the end of the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s Racing Products, the high point driver will get a gift card good for $3,000 in goods and services from Smiley’s Racing Products. Second will receive a card worth $2,500. Third gets $2,000. Fourth gets $1,500, and fifth gets $1,000.

The Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s Racing Products kicks off on Thursday, July 22 at Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, Ark.), then travels to Batesville Motor Speedway (Batesville, Ark.) on Friday, July 23. I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.) will see action on Saturday, July 24.

Recently rescheduled to Sprint Week, Superbowl Speedway (Greenville, Texas) takes round four on Sunday, July 25. Taking Monday off, action resumes on Tuesday, July 27 at Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.), followed by Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, Kan.) on Wednesday, July 28.

A little further north to 81-Speedway (Park City, Kan.) on Thursday, July 29, the tour returns to Oklahoma and the new Tulsa Speedway (Tulsa, Okla.) on Friday, July 30 before wrapping up at Outlaw Motor Speedway (Oktaha, Okla.) on Saturday, July 31.

In addition to Sprint Week points, each night is a points-paying event toward the overall season championship with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network and will follow standard ASCS format, rules, and procedures. A complete rundown of times and admission prices for each event will be released in the coming weeks.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Notes:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour

What: Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s Racing Products

Where: Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas

Race Dates:

7/22/2021-Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, AR) w/Mid-South

7/23/2021-Batesville Motor Speedway (Batesville, AR) w/Mid-South

7/24/2021-I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR) w/Mid-South

7/25/2021-Superbowl Speedway (Greenville, TX) w/Lone Star

7/27/2021-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

7/28/2021-Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, KS)

7/29/2021-81 Speedway (Park City, KS)

7/30/2021-The New Tulsa Speedway (Tulsa, OK) w/Sooner

7/31/2021-Outlaw Motor Speedway (Oktaha, OK) w/Sooner

Nightly Payout: 1. $3,000; 2. $2,000; 3. $1,000; 4. $700; 5. $600; 6. $500; 7. $400; 8. $380; 9. $360; 11. $340; 12. $320; 13-22. $300; Non-Transfer: $100

Point Fund Payout: 1. $3,000. 2. $2,500; 3. $2,000; 4. $1,500; 5. $1,000.

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing. com

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Broadcast: FloRacing.com and Racinboys.com

Live-Scoring (Where Applicable): MRP Live

2021 Driver Standings (Top 10): 1. JJ Hickle 1,282; 2. Blake Hahn 1,265; 3. Matt Covington 1,260; 4. Scott Bogucki 1,209; 5. Dylan Westbrook 1,200; 6. Seth Bergman 1,145; 7. Colby Thornhill 1,019; 8. Ryan Bickett 1,010; 9. Alex Hill 872; 10. Travis Reber 854;

2021 A-Feature Winner(s): JJ Hickle – 2 (3/19 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/20 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway); Scott Bogucki – 2 (5/21 – Tri-City Speedway; 5-29 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Blake Hahn – 2 (4/17 – Park Jefferson Speedway); 5/15 – Volunteer Speedway); Blane Heimbach – 1 (5/1 – Selinsgrove Speedway); Matt Covington – 1 (5/8 – I-96 Speedway); Ryan Timms – 1 (May 30 – Lake Ozark Speedway);