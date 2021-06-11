Toyotas Capture 4 of the top 5 in USAC IMW At Lincoln Park Speedway

Daison Pursley earned a runner-up finish as he led four Toyotas into the top five in round six of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Indiana Midget Week (IMW) at Lincoln Park Speedway, Thursday.

Joining Pursley in the top five were Emerson Axsom in third, Buddy Kofoid in fourth and Cannon McIntosh in fifth as Tanner Thorson became the sixth different winner in six IMW events.

Overall, seven Toyota-powered drivers would finish in the top ten on the night as Kevin Thomas Jr. came home in seventh, Jason McDougal was eighth and Ryan Timms placed tenth.

Next up on the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series schedule is a trip to Gas City I-69 Speedway for the penultimate round of Indiana Midget Week on Friday night before the finale at Kokomo Speedway on Saturday.

Toyota Driver Quotes:

Daison Pursley, Keith Kunz Motorsports: “We definitely ran up front tonight – in qualifying and the heat race. We had good consistency and, hopefully, by Kokomo we’ll be in the hunt and have a chance to win an Indiana Midget Week title.”

TRD PR