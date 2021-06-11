BMR Drivers Academy Heads South for Irwindale, Kern County Races

BMR Drivers Academy – a NASCAR Driver Development program – will compete on the half-miles at Irwindale Speedway and Kern County Raceway Park in Southern California in June and July, as drivers continue their development in 625 horsepower cars utilizing ARCA & Truck Series chassis components. BMR Drivers Academy competes at Irwindale on June 11 and 12 before trips to Bakersfield’s Kern County on June 25-26 and July 9-10. A return to Irwindale is slated for August 13-14 with Kern County hosting the Academy a third time on September 24-25.



The BMR Drivers Academy can be viewed on SPEED SPORT TV. This weekend’s competition will include Granite Bay’s Cole Moore, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada’s Amber Balcaen, Plover, Wisc.’s Gabe Sommers, and Hueytown, Ala.’s Jolynn “JoJo” Wilkinson participating. Drivers will race in a 35-lap feature each night, with Friday’s race at 8pm Pacific and Saturday’s race at 5pm Pacific. Practice and qualifying takes place both days as well.



Moore has led the way consistently throughout the season, fending off challenges from all three of the drivers competing alongside him this weekend. Each has had a turn near the front of the field before Moore ultimately claimed the checkered flag. The experience has paid off for Moore with a fourth place effort in the ARCA Menards Series West race at Sonoma Raceway last weekend. Moore swept both Sonoma Raceway Academy rounds along with sweeping all four All American Speedway weekends as well. Only Dylan Lupton of Wilton, Calif. has topped Moore, taking both Thunderhill road course rounds. Lupton parlayed that experience into a runner-up finish in the Sonoma West race.



Balcaen has finished second several times this year and is aiming for her Academy experience to translate into a pair of West starts at Irwindale. Wilkinson has a fast-time in the series in the opening weekend in March and is using additional Academy starts to prepare for the West series as well. Sommers has been splitting time between the Academy and Super Late Model racing in his home Wisconsin, pairing a fast-time in the Academy during opening weekend with a runner-up finish in last weekend’s Dairyland 100 at Dells Raceway Park.



BMR Drivers Academy is streamed around the world on SPEED SPORT TV. Multi-event packages and single events are available. Packages are available for both ovals and road courses to gain experience in ARCA chassis components in a training environment.



Drivers interested in participating in future events can call 916-676-0010 X 1109 for details. Program costs and additional information is available at www.BMRDriversAcademy.com For more information about Bill McAnally Racing, visit www.BMRNAPARacing.com



Remaining 2021 BMR Drivers Academy Schedule

June 11-12 Irwindale Speedway (Irwindale, CA)

June 25-26 Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)



July 9-10 Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)

July 23-24 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)



August 13-14 Irwindale Speedway (Irwindale, CA)

August 28-29 Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, CA)



September 17-18 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)

September 24-25 Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)



October 1-2 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)

BMR PR