ARCA Menards Series Eying Berlin Bullring Return July 17; Zinsser Smart Coat 200 Part of Sioux Chief Showdown

The stars and cars of the ARCA Menards Series return to the legendary Berlin Raceway, located just west of Grand Rapids in Marne, Michigan, on Saturday night, July 17 in the Zinsser Smart Coat 200. The event marks the return of the nationally touring, nationally televised stock car series to West Michigan after a two-year hiatus.

“Berlin Raceway has a long history of hosting some the biggest short track events in the Midwest and we’re proud to carry on that tradition again with the Zinsser Smart Coat 200,” said Berlin Raceway president and general manager Jeff Striegle. “Our fans are always tuned up for long-distance races, and at 200 laps there’s a lot of racing to be done. It’s a great distance because the drivers have to be patiently aggressive. There’s no time to waste but there’s also an element of strategy. We’re looking forward to a great race in front of a lot of great race fans.”

The Zinsser Smart Coat 200 is the second of four straight Saturday night short track events and promises to be one of the highlights of the summer stretch. The Saturday night event is scheduled for live, flag to flag broadcast on MavTV, and streaming on NBC Sports Gold’s Track Pass digital platform.

Zinsser, a Rust-Oleum brand of primers, sealers, and coatings, was reintroduced to the ARCA Menards Series in 2020 when the company served as the entitlement sponsor at Lebanon I-44 Speedway. Zinsser also served as a team sponsor in the late 1990s, sponsoring ARCA legend Jack Bowsher’s team with driver Bob Strait.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the ARCA Menards Series again,” said Don Muench, Senior Vice President of Sales, at Rust-Oleum. “The ARCA Menards Series has a lot of great up-and-coming drivers and a great fan base. We’re proud to be a part of it.”

The event will also serve as round four of the Sioux Chief Showdown, a ten-race series within the greater ARCA Menards Series. The Sioux Chief Showdown allows drivers under the age of 18 the opportunity to compete for a championship within the ARCA Menards Series. In 2020, seventeen-year-old Sam Mayer won the Sioux Chief Showdown title, propelling him into an opportunity with the JR Motorsports organization in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021.

Ticket and race information is available at BerlinRaceway.com. The day’s track activity will start at 4:15 pm with a 45-minute practice, followed by General Tire Pole Qualifying at 6 pm ET. The green flag will wave on the Zinsser Smart Coat 200 shortly after 8 pm ET. The race will be televised live flag-to-flag on MAVTV and streamed live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

