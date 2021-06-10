Telford Is Wisconsin Bound With First Slinger Speedway Trip This Sunday

Zach Telford will make his debut at the world’s fastest quarter-mile as the 16-year-old competes this weekend at Slinger Super Speedway in Slinger, Wisc. Telford will be making the first of several Super Late Model starts at the speedway, including competing in the famed Slinger Nationals in July.

The Middleton, Idaho driver will test on Thursday before race day on Sunday. He travels to Wisconsin on the heels of a third-place finish in the NAPA Treasure Valley 125 at his home Meridian Speedway. Telford led time trials for the Super Late Model event and steadily moved up the order from his eighth starting position. An incident on lap 16 saw Telford up against the backstretch wall and suffering a flat right front tire along with right front suspension damage. Telford was undeterred as he charged forward from 11th to finish third despite the damage and the used spare tire.

Telford also earned a tenth-place finish with the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour at Roseville, Calif. in May.

