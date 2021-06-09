DGR ARCA Menards Series East Race Advance: Southern National Motorsports Park

|
Joey Iest, No. 54 ASN/Basila Ranch Ford Fusion
- Joey Iest will compete in his fifth ARCA Menards Series East race of the 2021 season on Saturday evening at Southern National Motorsports Park in Kenly, North Carolina.
- This will be the 18-year-old's first appearance at the .4-mile oval. His three top-five finishes this season have all come at tracks shorter than one mile in length.
- Through four races, the California native has three top-five and four top-10 finishes and sits fourth in the series standings, 28 points out of first place.
- Iest competed in the ARCA Menards Series West event at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway last weekend with Naake-Klauer Motorsports. After qualifying fifth for the 50-lap event, he had mechanical trouble six laps in that ended his race prematurely.
- Click here for Iest's career statistics.