NASCAR's Kyle Petty Announces New Primetime TV Show

Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty is a new primetime series on Circle hosted by former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty who takes you on a trip to visit with notable athletes, musicians, actors and personalities in the place they call home.

Along the way, each guest showcases a vehicle that has a special meaning to them. Whether it’s their very first car, an antique car, their dream car, even a boat or motorcycle, Petty finds out the sentimental stories behind them. That’s all before they hop in and take a spin to each guest’s favorite local eatery to enjoy some good food and even better conversation about growing up in their hometown, their careers, personal life and more.

“Dinner Drive will feature an inside look at the lives and cars of some of the biggest names in sports, music, and entertainment, including sentimental stories of their upbringing, professional careers, and personal lives,” commented Kyle Petty. “I’m excited for viewers to pull up a chair and join us at the table as we have candid conversations about life with each guest.”

“From Marty Robbins to Blake Shelton, professional racing and country music has had an amazing relationship,” said Evan Haiman, Circle Network’s SVP of Content. “Circle is honored to have famed driver and broadcaster Kyle Petty come on board to create and produce an original series for the network.`”

WHEN: The new weekly primetime series is coming to Circle Network on Thursday, July 8th at 8 pm ET.

The programming schedule of special guests includes:

Thursday, July 8 @ 8 pm ET:

Guest: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Kyle travels to Mooresville, North Carolina to visit with former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the JR Motorsports race shop. After catching up and checking out Dale’s beloved S10 pickup truck, Kyle uncovers memorable stories from Dale’s racing history and personal life as they enjoy a pizza from Dale’s hometown favorite – Pie in the Sky.

Thursday, July 15 @ 8 pm ET:

Guest: Davis Love III

From a boat ride to the putting green, Kyle Petty spends the day with professional golfer Davis Love III in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Davis gives Kyle a rare glimpse into his life, both on-and-off the golf course, as they catch up over all the fixin’s at Southern Soul Barbeque.

Thursday, July 22 @ 8 pm ET:

Guest: Darius Rucker

Kyle drops in on singer-songwriter Darius Rucker in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina. Darius treats Kyle to a historic home tour, a little guitar picking and a spin in a special car, all before revealing sentimental moments from his personal and professional life over a seafood dinner at Pearlz Oyster Bar.

Thursday, July 29 @ 8 pm ET:

Guest: Mario Andretti

Kyle heads to Nazareth, Pennsylvania to visit with former race car driver Mario Andretti, who gives a tour of his extensive trophy case and car collection. Kyle dives deeper into Mario’s heritage, racing career and personal life as the two enjoy dinner at Blue Grillhouse.

Thursday, August 5 @ 8 pm ET:

Guest: Ric Flair

Kyle travels to Atlanta, Georgia to visit former wrestler, Ric Flair, and he brings a familiar car with him to surprise “The Nature Boy.” After a trip down memory lane, Ric gets candid about the highs and lows of his career and personal life as the two chat over a meal at Uncle Jack’s Meat House.

Thursday, August 12 @ 8 pm ET:

Guest: Richard Petty

Kyle stops by to visit his dad, seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty, in their hometown of Level Cross, North Carolina. Richard takes Kyle for a ride in one of his most notable race cars, before revealing facts and stories that even Kyle has never heard as the two enjoy hot dogs at a local favorite – Frank & Larry’s.

Thursday, August 19 @ 8 pm ET:

Guest: Herschel Walker

Kyle travels to Wrightsville, Georgia to visit former football star, Herschel Walker, in his hometown. Herschel shows off some of his favorite cars and takes Kyle to his high school football field, where he opens up to Kyle about his upbringing, football career, personal life and more.

Thursday, August 26 @ 8 pm ET:

Guest: Pitbull

Kyle spends the day with rapper Pitbull in Miami, Florida, reminiscing over time spent in a unique car with special meaning. Pitbull offers Kyle an inside look at his SLAM Charter School and shares stories from his childhood, professional career and personal life, while enjoying some local Miami Cuban food.

WHERE: For more information on how to watch Circle, please visit: https://www.circleallaccess.com/watch-circle/.

The series is created by Kyle Petty and Marty Snider and produced by Marty Snider & Associates.

