Autograph Session and Pit Party Scheduled for SRX Racing Series Event at Stafford Speedway; All Proceeds to Plating Change

Stafford Speedway and the SRX Racing Series has added an autograph session and pit party featuring the SRX and SK Modified® drivers on Saturday, June 12th. The drivers competing in the TickMike.com SK Modified® All-Star Race will have their cars on display and will sign autographs from 3:00pm to 4:00pm while SRX drivers will sign autographs from 3:15pm to 4:00pm. Autographs from the SRX drivers will require a $20 ticket with all proceeds being donated to Camping World’s Plating Change Foundation.

Autograph tickets will go on sale Saturday, June 12th at 1:00pm at the autograph tent and will be limited to 250 tickets first come first serve. All ticket sales will be cash only. Tickets are not required for autographs from the SK Modified® drivers.

Event schedule and additional event information is available at staffordspeedway.com/srx. Tickets for the Inaugural SRX Racing event presented by TickMike.com are sold out. Tickets for Friday’s Twisted Tea Open Modified 80 are available at staffordspeedway.com/tickets.

Stafford Speedway PR