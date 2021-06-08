Bridget Shines in First Road Course Race at Sonoma

|
|
A replay of Saturday’s race at Sonoma will broadcast on NBCSN on Wednesday, June 9 at 6 p.m. ET.
Bridget’s next race will be the ARCA Menards West Series at Irwindale Speedway on July 3rd
Bridget is powered by these great companies: HMH Construction, GEARWRENCH, Rugged Radios, Cometic Gasket, Ferrea Racing Components, FK Rod Ends, Fragola Performance Systems, GC Cooling Fan, GT Radial, Hawk Performance, Impact Race Products, K&N Filters, Konig, Lucas Oil, Miller Electric, ProAm, PSC Motorsports, Sunoco Race Fuel, Tilton, XS Power